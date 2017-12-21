Dave Chappelle To Poor White People: You Dumb Motherf*****s, Trump Is Fighting For Rich People Like Me [Video]

Dave Chappelle did not mince words in his third Netflix special named Equanimity, which has a specific message for folks who voted for President Donald Trump, believing that Trump would march off to Washington D.C. like the title character in Mr. Smith Goes to Washington to fight for the common man. Instead, Dave reveals his beliefs about Trump voters in the special that is set to begin streaming on New Year’s Eve, December 31.

As reported by EW, Chappelle notes that he has compassion for the poor white people he has seen in weary coal-mining towns – the folks who Dave called decent, not deplorable. Chappelle spoke of their naivete at believing that Trump was fighting for marginalized folks like them.

“I’ve never had a problem with white people ever in my life. But full disclosure: The poor whites are my least favorite. We’ve got a lot of trouble out of them. I looked them right in their coal-smeared faces. I didn’t see one deplorable face in that group. They felt like decent folk. I felt sorry for them.”

Chappelle spoke about coming face-to-face with people who explained to Dave the reasons why they were voting for Donald Trump. Dave said he listened to their rationale and their belief system that wholeheartedly put trust in Trump and his promises to shake things up in Washington.

Dave Chappelle to Trump voters in Netflix special: 'You are poor; he's fighting for me' https://t.co/pdsosgrwWz via @usatoday — Harold Gater (@haroldgater) December 21, 2017

Dave’s preview trailer for his new Netflix special has gained more than 70,000 views on YouTube and more than 1,000 thumbs-up ratings since being uploaded on Wednesday, December 20. Chappelle quips about the “naive poor white people” who turned to President Trump as some sort of financial savior.

The comedian called poor white people his least favorite, the troublemakers, likely for putting Trump in office. Dave said he had never had the opportunity to see so many poor white folks up close and feel sadness for their plights because he knows “the game now” ever since he became rich.

“I know that rich people call poor white people ‘trash.’ And the only reason I know that is I made so much money last year that the rich whites told me they say it at a cocktail party.”

Chappelle has raked in $60 million for Netflix specials like the one previewed above, wherein Dave spoke about being required to stand in line to vote like the democracy that the U.S. represents, with no VIPs going ahead of another, and listened as people poured out their hearts with hopes and dreams about what Trump was going to do for them. However, Dave said he realized in his mind how disheartened those hopeful Trump voters would be when they realized Trump was fighting for rich folks like Chappelle.