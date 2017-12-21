WWE Rumors: Seth Rollins To Get New Tag Team Partner While Dean Ambrose Is Recovering

With WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose requiring surgery for his torn triceps injury, it has left fellow Shield member Seth Rollins without a partner. However, WWE has decided to replace Ambrose, at least on their live house show events for matches where Rollins takes on another team. That’s good news for fans who attend those shows, although the choice of tag partner may be a bit disappointing to fans hoping for something more.

Per Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc, Jason Jordan will be the official replacement for Dean Ambrose, at least on the live show cards. Jordan, who portrays Kurt Angle’s “son” on the WWE programming, teamed with Ambrose and Rollins for this past week’s episode of Raw. The trio took on WWE Raw tag team champions Sheamus and Cesaro along with Samoa Joe. It was during that match that Ambrose suffered his injury on television requiring the immediate surgery to make repairs. However, this was something Ambrose had been dealing with prior to Monday’s show.

With that said, Jason Jordan will now team up with Seth Rollins for events in the foreseeable future where he needs a tag team partner. The two actually squared off in the ring during a previous episode of Raw where Rollins was originally scheduled to take on Samoa Joe. Now they’ll be teaming up for the “house show” events that WWE presents for fans around the country.

One of them will be the upcoming December 26th WWE show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Jordan and Rollins will take on Sheamus and Cesaro as part of that show’s match card. It’s unknown if it will be a tag team championship match, but it would be highly surprising if Rollins captures the tag titles again with Jordan as his new partner.

It seems for now this will merely be a way to give both superstars a good spot on the card and keep things going for the tag team champions and Samoa Joe in this feud. Most likely, they will team on a few television shows here or there until WWE comes up with new feuds or a better plan for Rollins.

WWE could always decide to make a new angle in which Jordan captures gold with Rollins at some point, with it causing Ambrose to go heel when he returns. It would make a second title reign for both Jordan and Rollins. Jordan previously held half of the WWE SmackDown Live tag team titles with Chad Gable before they lost the titles and split apart, leading to Jordan moving to the Raw roster.

However, if the duo were to win the tag team titles, it would likely happen on an episode of WWE’s Raw where more people were watching as it happened. That said, fans probably wouldn’t be too happy with Rollins and Jordan as the tag champs based on the general crowd reaction to Jordan thus far on his singles push.