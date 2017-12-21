‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Dec 25-29 : Steffy Paternity Test Result, Liam Discover’s Wife’s Secret!

Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of December 25 reveal that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will find out who fathered her baby. A paternity test will either confirm that she and Liam (Scott Clifton) will finally have the family they always wanted or fill her with fear if Bill (Don Diamont) is the dad.

According to CDL, Steffy will get her results, and it may not be good news. She will have to fill Bill in on the results and pray that Liam never finds out she cheated with his father. Steffy believes that he would never forgive her. After all, she pointed out, how can you forgive your spouse for cheating on you with your father?

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that there will be major drama headed the way on the soap opera. There hasn’t been a clue to who will be the father, but many B&B expect the father to be Liam. There’s also the concern that Bill could pull a fast one and tamper with the paternity test.

Bill has made it no secret that he wants to be with Steffy. He’s pushed her to leave Liam and begin a new life with him. If the baby is his, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he will try his hardest to convince Steffy to raise the baby with him.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Steffy may find her marriage in trouble, even if Liam’s revealed as the baby daddy. The B&B spoilers suggest that Liam will discover Steffy and Bill’s cheating. He will unravel and have some difficult questions for them both.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Liam will want to know if her cheating with his father was why she came home to him and forgave him for Sally’s (Courtney Hope) kiss. He noted she did a complete turn around on his kiss with Sally. Liam thought she just mulled over the kiss and realized it was innocent. He has no idea the real reason she forgave him was that she had done something much worse with his own father.

Even if Liam is the father, many Bold and the Beautiful viewers don’t expect Bill to let Steffy go. In his mind, he believes they are meant to be together and refuses to let her go.

It sounds like there will be big action coming up next week. It seems to be setting up the stage for Liam and the Hope recast to reunite.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.