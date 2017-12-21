‘Counting On’ Stars Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Still Not Expecting, Is She Secretly Using Birth Control?

Jinger Duggar Vuolo is doing things differently than the rest of her siblings, and it is driving her fans crazy. Of the six Duggar children who are married, she is the only one who isn’t pregnant or already a parent, and it is making many wonder what the reason is. Could she possibly be using birth control (a Duggar no-no), or is she having trouble conceiving?

Most Duggar’s Announce A Pregnancy Shortly After Marrying

Every other married Duggar got pregnant during their first year of marriage, with some of them getting pregnant on their honeymoon. But, not Jinger. She and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, celebrated their first anniversary last month, but there is still is no baby announcement.

As The Hollywood Gossip points out, fans seem to be focused on the couple’s lack of a pregnancy because Duggar-Vuolo has two younger siblings who got married after her and got pregnant within weeks of walking down the aisle. Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, 20, is expecting her first with husband Austin Forsyth, whom she wed in May. Meanwhile, Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra, just announced they are expecting in June, and they were married in September.

The Vuolo’s made a video this past week congratulating Joseph and Kendra on their baby news, adding that they were excited for them and couldn’t wait to meet the little one. They also said they were grateful that God gave them a baby so soon. It was this video that sparked the conversation about birth control versus fertility problems.

Counting On Fans Are Concerned Why Jinger Duggar Isn’t Getting Pregnant

According to Radar Online, fans are demanding to know what is going on. Duggar Vuolo is known to be quite the rebel in the family as she wears pants, heels, and shorts, plus she broke the no physical contact rule while courting, so, it is quite possible she is continuing her rebellious behavior by using birth control.

Her parents have spoken out against the use of birth control because they believe it caused a miscarriage early in their marriage. Plus, they believe that the number of children you have is something that God should decide.

But others who posted on the family’s Facebook page think that the young couple could be having fertility issues.

“Maybe they’re not waiting; maybe she’s having trouble conceiving. Give the poor girl a break, when she’s pregnant they’ll announce it,” wrote one fan.

Per Cafe Mom, no matter what the reason is that Jinger hasn’t gotten pregnant yet, they have only been married for a year, so can’t people just let them live?

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have not confirmed they are even trying to have a baby right now.