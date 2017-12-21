‘Celebrity Big Brother US’ First Promo: What’s Ahead For The Condensed ‘BB’ Season? [Video]

The first teaser for Celebrity Big Brother US is finally here. It doesn’t give the CBBUS fans any real clues about the cast, but it means the show will premiering pretty soon. Julie Chen, who will host the shortened reality series, revealed that the cast announcement would take place after the holidays. Below is everything Big Brother has disclosed about the series.

In September, Julie announced that CBS would air a celebrity version of the show. She admitted that she had been trying to get CBS to agree to a celeb version for almost a decade. She believed that the BB fans would love to see some of their favorite C and D list celebrities battle it out on the show. However, CBS wasn’t sure if they wanted to commit to the series.

According to Big Brother Network, the series will play out over 18 days and only feature 13 new episodes. The real action will happen on the live feeds which will be available on CBS All Access. The season will include 10 celebrities, two evictions per week, and the jury would not be sequestered. Many fans have expressed their disappointment with the series only lasting 18 days, but Ms. Chen urged the BB viewers not to judge the series until they’ve seen the show.

Some of the names circulating on social media have the Big Brother fans wondering if the term celebrity will apply to the series. A recent report claimed that some of the reality television stars would not be eligible to compete on the show. Even so, CBS believes that CBBUS will be a hit and they promised, if renewed, to give the fans a more extended season next year.

If Celebrity Big Brother US follows the summer installment routine, CBS will reveal the cast about one week before the show premieres. With that in mind, the cast announcement is expected in late January via CBS All Access.

Allison Grodner, executive producer of Big Brother, revealed that no past BB players would appear on the celebrity version. For many fans, that was a relief because they are sick of seeing the same faces over and over.

Celebrity Big Brother US airs Wednesday, February 7 through Sunday, February 25.