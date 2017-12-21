Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘Explosive’ Fight Is False Rumor, But Will They Sign A Prenup Before Wedding?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not fight over the prenup. In fact, insiders believe the British prince is not likely to demand such pre-wedding arrangements.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly had their first fight, and it was quite a major one because it involves their fortune. OK! Magazine reported that the Suits actress was insulted after Harry asked her to sign a prenup, but it turned out that this was just a made-up story.

On December 21, Gossip Cop stepped in and debunked the rumors. The publication stated that the “first fight” did not happen, but many might have believed the story because it was picked up and published by several news sites, and in fact, the topic is currently trending.

Gossip Cop further revealed they were told that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s fight was just “ridiculous.” It also claimed that OK! Magazine fabricated the story that points to Queen Elizabeth as the real initiator of the prenuptial agreement, as she is worried that her grandson could lose a big portion of his fortune in a divorce.

The news outlet asserted that the tabloid claimed Meghan Markle was hurt when she was asked for the prenuptial agreement since this suggests that the royals are doubting her real intention for marrying Prince Harry. This is a groundless insinuation, according to Gossip Cop.

In any case, as for the question of whether Prince Harry would actually demand Meghan Markle to sign documents pertaining to their wealth, royal experts believe he will not. They pointed out that the prince might just follow his father and brother’s footsteps and not sign a prenup.

Likewise, Kim Aucott, a family lawyer associated with Slater Heelis law firm, told Express that they do not expect the British Prince to request a prenup with Meghan Markle.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially announced their engagement last month, and they are set to hold their wedding on May 19, 2018, as confirmed by Kensington Palace on December 15. The ceremony is taking place at St. George Chapel in Windsor, and the event is being touted as the biggest wedding of the year.