‘The Voice’ Season 13 Finale Ratings Drop 20 Percent Amid ‘Rigged’ Allegations

The Voice wrapped up Season 13 with its big finale on December 19 after crowning Team Blake Shelton’s Chloe Kohanski the latest winner, but it turns out that not everyone tuned in to see Blake once again win the show. According to reports, ratings were down a whopping 20 percent when compared to last year’s winter season finale when Sundance Head took home the big win, after several fans threatened to boycott the show after claiming it was “rigged.”

According to figures collected by Deadline, when compared to Season 11’s finale on December 13, 2016, ratings “fell a hard 20 percent” in comparison to the same episode 12 months ago.

TV By The Numbers is reporting that just 10.91 million people tuned in to The Voice’s latest grand finale show on Tuesday night, which was around 100,000 less than watched the performance round on Monday night. In comparison, it was reported last year that more than 12 million fans watched the same closing episode a year ago in 2016.

As noted by Deadline, the latest ratings reveal marks “the worst that any winter finale of The Voice has done in the key demo” since it started airing episodes later in the year in December five years ago in 2012.

But while there’s no denying that the latest closer saw a pretty steep decline in viewership when compared to how the show was doing this time last year, it’s not all bad news for NBC and coaches Blake, Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus, and Jennifer Hudson.

Per Deadline, while ratings weren’t as steady as they were last year, the finale did pull in five percent more viewers than saw Team Alicia Keys’ Chris Blue win Season 12 of the show on May 23. TV By The Numbers reported at the time that around 9.35 million tuned in to see Chris win in 2016.

But while ratings were up slightly from the same episode of Season 12, this isn’t the first time The Voice’s ratings have been called into question this season.

The show first debuted with Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson on the coaching panel back in September to its lowest ratings for a premiere episode in its six-year history, pulling in three million less viewers than watched the premiere episode of Season 12 earlier this year.

The latest ratings dip also comes after a number of fans claimed they wouldn’t be tuning in to the recently aired finale episode after claiming that The Voice and its voting system were both somehow “rigged” following a couple of pretty shocking eliminations.

The Voice viewers seriously lashed out at the show following Noah Mac’s elimination during the semi-final earlier this month, with many even threatening to boycott any future episodes of the NBC talent search after seeing the singer from Team Jennifer sent home. Others demanded a recount of the votes.

Season 14 of The Voice will debut in spring 2018, with Alicia Keys returning to her chair and Kelly Clarkson appearing as a coach on the series for the very first time. Adam Levine and Blake Shelton will also be returning for what will be their fourteenth consecutive season.