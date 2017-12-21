Queen Elizabeth Is Reportedly Urging Prince Harry To Make Meghan Markle Sign A Prenup

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding plans may have hit a snag. Months before the couple tie the knot, inside sources claim that Queen Elizabeth II is pushing Harry to draft a prenup to protect his vast fortune. The only problem is that Markle was blindsided by the request and isn’t thrilled about the idea. All the while, the Suits star is desperately trying to adjust to her new life in London.

Queen Elizabeth Demands A Prenup

An inside source told Life & Style that the Queen wants to safeguard Harry’s wealth — which is estimated at around $40 million — and believes a prenup will do the trick. Markle, on the other hand, was hurt by the plan and couldn’t believe that Queen Elizabeth would question her devotion to Harry.

With Markle celebrating the holidays with the entire royal family at Sandringham, things could get a bit awkward over Christmas dinner. Fortunately, it sounds like Harry is willing to do whatever it takes to appease Markle, even if that means going against the Queen’s wishes and exchanging vows without a prenup.

Markle And Harry’s Lavish Wedding Plans

While Harry considers the prenup, Markle is busy planning the royal wedding, which is expected to cost around $30 million. A People source claims that Harry and Markle are sparing no expense when it comes to the ceremony and are planning on a day jam-packed with plenty of glamour. This includes Markle’s wedding gown that cost over half a million dollars and a budget to fly celebrity guests to the wedding on private jets. Although an official guest list has not been released, David and Victoria Beckham and Serena Williams are expected to attend.

Is this what Meghan Markle's #wedding dress will look like? https://t.co/jxUS8kCH6u — Craigynos Wedding (@CraigWedding) December 20, 2017

Everything We Know About The Wedding

Markle and Harry confirmed their engagement a few weeks back. Since that announcement, the couple has revealed that the wedding will take place on May 19 and will be held at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The couple will exchange vows a month after Prince William and Kate Middleton have their third child. St. George’s Chapel can sit up to 800 people, which means Harry and Markle’s wedding will be a bit smaller than William’s. No word yet on who will perform the ceremony, though Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury will likely officiate.

Markle’s Royal Christmas

Although it sounds like tensions are rising between Queen Elizabeth and Markle, the two recently enjoyed a pre-Christmas lunch together. Markle arrived at the annual event alongside Prince Harry. Prince William and Middleton were also in attendance, along with around 50 other members of the royal family.

This includes the likes of Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Princess Beatrice and Mike Tindall, and Princess Eugenie. The lunch marks one of many events that Markle will attend over the coming weeks as she celebrates the holidays as a future member of the royal family. In fact, Markle is also expected to mingle with Queen Elizabeth on Christmas Day at Sandringham.

Meghan Markle has not commented on the reports about the prenup. Even if she refused to sign, it sounds like Prince Harry is willing to do whatever it takes to ensure the wedding happens.