Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Official Engagement Photos Are Out — And They’re Magical!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s official engagement photos have just been released by Kensington Palace — and Twitter cannot have enough of it!

Since the royal engagement was announced in late November, royal aficionados have been looking forward to pictures of the engagement. While plenty of other photographs of the couple are certainly doing the rounds on the internet, there is something personal and beautiful about photographs taken from the inside that cannot be replicated by paparazzi. After all, the royal couple must feel at ease when the camera stares at them, and the photographer must have enough time and patience to be able to catch that most abstract thing of all.. love!

So the responsibility fell on fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski, who definitely knows a thing or two about royal life. Lubomirski, who is also the author of Princely Advice for Happy Life, was asked to take Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s official engagement photographs by the royal household — photos which will be a matter of royal and historical archive — and he couldn’t have felt more honored.

“A huge thank you to His Royal Highness Prince Harry and Ms. Markle, for allowing me to take their official engagement portraits,” he wrote on Instagram, before revealing that the photos he took bring a smile on his face every time he looks at them.

“Not only was it an incredible honour, but also an immense privilege to be invited to share and be a witness to this young couple’s love for each other. I cannot help but smile when I look at the photos that we took.”

We cannot disagree. Just look how adorable the couple looks together!

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, December 2017. pic.twitter.com/WHIMNNZzto — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

Not surprisingly, within an hour of Kensington Palace having uploaded the beautifully intimate photographs of Prince Harry and Meghan, Twitter users were in love with the pictures. Users have already called the pictures “touchingly intimate,” “magical,” and “gorgeous,” with particular praise reserved for Markle. Users commented that Markle displayed the grace and poise commonly associated with Princess Diana, and some even went on to say that had the late Princess been alive, she would have loved to see this couple together.

#MeghanMarkle IS ABSOLUTELY graceful and poised. She reminds me of #PrincessDiana She has to be extraordinary if #PrinceHarry has chosen her to be his life long companion. I'm sure #PrincessDiana would have adored her. Blessings & well wishes for you two. Oh & many little ones???? — lanell langlois (@lanelllanglois) December 21, 2017

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to be wed on May 19 next year, and we can be sure it will be an event that the whole world will be looking forward to.