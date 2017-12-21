‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood’s New Boyfriend Arrested For Ecstasy And Heroin Possession

Amber Portwood’s boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, has been open with his past struggles with alcohol and depression. However, that may be the least of the Teen Mom OG star’s worries.

According to a new report, Andrew Glennon has also endured a battle with drugs and was once arrested with ecstasy, heroin, and other substances in his possession.

On December 21, Radar Online revealed court documents obtained from the Superior Court of Los Angeles, which confirm Andrew Glennon was arrested on April 19, 2009, and in the documents, it was also noted that Glennon was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance. As for what that substance was, the outlet claimed Glennon had been taking the ADHD medication CNS.

As a result of the crimes, Andrew Glennon was sentenced to three-years probation. However, just one year later, Glennon violated that probation when he was arrested for possession of a firearm and deadly weapon.

Most recently, in 2014, Andrew Glennon was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ordered to serve 96 hours at the Los Angeles County Jail because of it.

According to Radar Online, Amber Portwood’s boyfriend was deeply impacted by the death of his father, which he claimed sent him into a tailspin. Now, after going through struggles with depression, Andrew Glennon appears to be in a much better place as he and Portwood await the birth of their first child.

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon began dating on another this past summer after meeting on the set of WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition. As fans will recall, Portwood ended her relationship with ex-fiance Matt Baier during filming and debuted her relationship with Glennon weeks later.

Months into their relationship, Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon confirmed they are expecting a child together and earlier this month, they revealed their child is a boy. The child is reportedly due sometime early next year.

To see more of Amber Portwood and her co-stars, including new boyfriend Andrew Glennon, Catelynn Lowell, Farrah Abraham, Tyler Baltierra, Gary Shirley, Maci Bookout, Ryan Edwards, and Taylor McKinney, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.