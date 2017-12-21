‘The Voice’: Did Chloe Kohanski Diss Miley Cyrus After Her Big Win?

Did The Voice Season 13 winner Chloe Kohanski throw a little shade at her former coach Miley Cyrus after being crowned the winner of the NBC talent search on December 19? Chloe addressed being sent home by Miley during the knockout rounds earlier this season before then being stolen and kept in the competition by Blake Shelton, and it seems like she could have been throwing out a subtle diss in her former coach’s direction.

Chloe was asked about if she thought she’d still have won the competition under the guidance of Team Miley, to which she admitted that things would have been “different” in the competition had she continued to be coached by Cyrus.

“I think that if I would have stayed on Team Miley, it still could have been very special [but] it would have looked entirely different,” Kohanski told Entertainment Tonight this week following the Tuesday night finale of how things would have turned out had she stayed with her original coach into the finals.

Chloe then heaped praise on Blake – who stopped her from being eliminated from the competition after Miley cut her during the knockout rounds earlier this year – by making it pretty clear that she thinks he’s a much better coach that Cyrus, who returned to the show this year after previously appearing on Season 11.

“I think it was so important working with Blake because he kinda just celebrates each artist for who they are and he lets them do their thing,” she said, suggesting she was actually pretty happy to have been eliminated from Team Miley.

But while it seemed like Kohanski may have been throwing just a little shade at Miley following the Season 13 finale, she also had praise for her former coach while speaking about her time on the show with Entertainment Tonight.

Chloe confirmed that it was “awesome” to work with the “Malibu” singer during the earlier stages of the competition, before adding that she thinks the star is “a visionary and she’s a creator and has a lot of ideas.”

David Becker / Getty Images

Cyrus hasn’t publicly responded to Kohanski’s comments and has also refrained from directly addressing her win on social media, though the star praised the last remaining act on Team Miley on both Twitter and Instagram as she called her contestant Brooke Simpson “number one in my heart.”

Sharing a photo of herself placing a pageant-style crown on Brooke’s head during The Voice Season 13 finale on her official Instagram page, Cyrus made it clear that she felt Simpson deserved to win after a slew of viewers lashed out on social media over the results.

Some angry fans even claimed the show was somehow “rigged” to allow Chloe to win over Brooke.

“My queen! I will never stop believing in you! #1 in my heart!” the “Wrecking Ball” singer wrote alongside the sweet snap taking during the finale after seeing Kohanski win the show.

“Love love love you chicken nugget! [I] wouldn’t trade spending all this time together for anything in the world!” Cyrus then continued, before signing off her post by telling Brooke, “You ARE the voice!”

The Voice will return to NBC for Season 14 in spring 2018, with Alicia Keys and Kelly Clarkson joining Adam Levine and Blake Shelton as coaches.