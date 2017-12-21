Khloe Kardashian Shares Stunning Baby Bump Pic On Instagram, Thanks Tristan Thompson For Making Her Pregnant

It’s official: Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s child. The reality TV star has shared her baby bump’s photo on Instagram. Seems like 2017 is ending for Khloe on a magical note.

That is exactly how she described her feelings: magical. According to the Kardashian sister, the feeling of becoming a mother is more magical than she could have envisioned. While making the official announcement to her fans, she particularly thanked boyfriend Tristan Thompson for helping her realize the “greatest dream.” Khloe has been open about her fertility issues in the past.

This must be a great time for the Kardashians. As Khloe Kardashian announces her pregnancy, her sister Kylie is also pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott. Fans wonder if the sisters may have their baby shower together. According to CNN, Kylie is due in February. Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, is expecting her third child with Kanye West via surrogacy.

Khloe clarified that she had been waiting for a long time to get pregnant. However, God had different plans for her. While she was wondering what God’s plans were, she had to be patient and trust His judgment. Khloe showed her deep faith in God while sharing the great news on Instagram.

“He knew what He was doing.”

Khloe Kardashian finds it incredible at times to realize that her love for Tristan has “created life.” While she thanks him for making her a mother, she also tells the world that her boyfriend treats her like a queen. She thanks him for making her “feel beautiful at all stages.” Tristan, a professional basketball player, plays for NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers.

While thanking Tristan, Khloe did not forget to appreciate how others treated her during this time. She thanks everyone for their “positive vibes.” She clarifies that it has been a conscious decision to keep her pregnancy private for a while, as she wanted to enjoy it only with her boyfriend, close friends, and family.

“I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one!”

It was speculated by the Inquisitr earlier that Khloe Kardashian might end 2017 with her baby bump’s photo on Instagram. She did exactly the same, and her followers seem extremely excited about it.