‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Thursday, Dec. 21: Claire And Ciara’s Chaos, Chabby Romance, Lani Torn

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, December 21 reveal there will be some chaos in Salem. At the same time, there will also be a few characters who will be dealing with matters of the heart. Meanwhile, Abe Carver (James Reynolds) receives support from two old friends.

It is Christmas Eve in Salem and there is both joy and heartache for the characters. As more people gather to hang the Horton Christmas ornaments, there are two individuals who cause some chaos. They are Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal). According to SoapCentral, the two young women cause quite a commotion during the annual event. Of course, it stems from the two both being in love with Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis).

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Doug (Bill Hayes) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) won’t just be dealing with the ornaments. They will reach out and lend their support to Abe. While everyone else is celebrating the holidays, the mayor remains at the hospital. He won’t leave Theo’s side as the young man’s life hangs in the balance. However, Abe and Theo have not been forgotten.

There is also some good news for “Chabby” fans. Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Marci Miller) will have a romantic night. It has been some time since they have come together in this way. Ever since Theo was shot, the two have disagreed about who is at fault. Theo and Chad were always close. Then, there is JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss), who is Abby’s brother. However, they both agreed to disagree and remained committed to their marriage.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also tease that Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will be conflicted. She still loves JJ, but the two are broken up. She has no idea of JJ’s plans to kill himself. While she is struggling with her heart, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will offer his support. He will be there for her, which makes fans wonder if he and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) might be over. Then, Lani is approached by Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams). The heart specialist encourages Lani not to give up on JJ.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.