Inside Prince George And Princess Charlotte’s ‘Simple’ Christmas Celebration

The Royal Family is all geared up for this year’s Christmas celebration but no one is more excited than the adorable tandem of Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s young children are reportedly looking forward to the festivities, particularly the presents they will get from Father Christmas. And while the holidays are fast approaching, the royal couple has been keeping an eye on the siblings to ensure that they “aren’t royally spoiled,” especially this holiday season.

According to Us Weekly, Prince William and Duchess Kate are “both extremely careful” in their parenting skills. Apparently, the royal couple hopes to teach Prince George and Princess Charlotte that material things are not what matters most.

The outlet claimed that the soon-to-be parents of three always make sure that Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two, do not overindulge in toys, especially now that Christmas is around the corner.

“Receiving that many gifts wouldn’t have a good effect on the kids. It’s [the Duke and Duchess’] worst nightmare.”

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ensure that the royal siblings don’t get spoiled with toys, the outlet noted that they will still get their fair share of presents from Father Christmas.

A source told the outlet that Prince George is “obsessed with anything on wheels, BMX bikes, skateboards and toy cars.” Princess Charlotte, on the other hand, prefers a dollhouse.

The Cambridge household will spend the holiday season in a simple way, according to reports. WPA Pool / Getty Images

The royal siblings are also expected to receive presents from fans around the world. However, it was revealed that many of the said gifts are quietly donated to toy banks and various children charities.

So how will Prince George and Princess Charlotte spend the holiday? According to the outlet, the Cambridges’ “dream Christmas” is more about spending quality time together as a family.

“I think William and Kate love Christmas just as much as George and Charlotte. For them, it’s about coming together and enjoying the holiday.”

The adorable family kicks off the holiday season as early as the first week of December. Apparently, a fresh fir is delivered to Kensington Palace’s Apartment 1A. There, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, together with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, decorate the tree using traditional ornaments.

The said decorations are quite sentimental as they have belonged to both sides of the family for many years.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are excited to celebrate this year’s Christmas. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

By mid-December, the Cambridge household will travel to Anmer Hall and repeat the sweet bonding moment at their 10-bedroom estate. The outlet noted that Prince George and Princess Charlotte are getting more involved in decorating the tree, especially now that they’re older.

Meanwhile, this year’s Christmas is expected to be extra special for the Royal Family. Previously, it has been confirmed that Prince Harry’s fiancée, Meghan Markle, has been invited by the Queen to join their traditional Christmas celebration at Sandringham.