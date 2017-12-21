Seattle Seahawks Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott Declares He Will Dominate Seahawks, Lead Dallas Cowboys To Win

Seattle Seahawks rumors about the Week 16 game with the Dallas Cowboys indicate the team is in a tough position. Now, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is boasting about what he is going to do against the defense of the Seahawks. A report by the Seattle PI states that Elliott feels he will rush for 200 yards on Sunday (December 24).

The direct quote comes from Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson, who told a reporter that he had made a bet with Ezekiel Elliott about what he would do in his first game back from suspension. Elliott has been suspended for the last six games of the Dallas Cowboys due to his off-field behavior, putting the team in a difficult situation. The first time he steps back on the field will come at AT&T Stadium against the Seahawks this weekend.

“He’ll be ready. Me and him have a personal bet when he comes back. He said he’s going to get 200 yards in his return. The bet is that if he gets 200 yards I have to give him a jersey, one of my jersey. It’s going to be one my special jerseys I played in. If he doesn’t get 200 yards he has to give me the jersey he played in. That’s our bet. If he does I’ll have to wear his jersey on air sometime. [sic]”

If the Seattle Seahawks’ defense needed any bulletin board material while preparing for this game, then Ezekiel Elliott just gave it to them.

Wednesday Practice Report: K.J. Wright returned to full participation as we start the work week with a walk-thru. #SEAvsDAL pic.twitter.com/8EGMV0UAM5 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 21, 2017

Game time for the Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys is 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday (December 24) and the season is on the line for both teams. In the Seahawks’ playoff scenarios, this is a must-win game for the road team, as they need it to keep pace with the other teams in the NFC. After losing to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15, the Seahawks have their backs against the wall. The Cowboys’ playoff scenarios reveal a similar challenge, as they too need to win this game and then get some help from other teams in the final two weeks of the regular season.

Regarding some of the other Seattle Seahawks rumors this week, it appears that K.J. Wright should be ready to play again on Sunday, after fully participating in practice on Wednesday (December 20). A large group of players did not practice, though, including Michael Bennett (knee), Bradley McDougald (knee), Bobby Wagner (hamstring), Nazir Jones (ankle), and D.J. Alexander (concussion). Duane Brown (ankle), Luke Joeckel (knee), and Jimmy Graham (knee) fully participated. The Seahawks’ injury report will be worth watching as the week progresses.