Apple Is Slowing Down Your Old iPhones — This Is How You Can Make It Fast Again

Apple on Wednesday has finally responded to all the rumors swirling over the internet that it deliberately slows down your old iPhones with low-capacity batteries. In released statements, the company talked about old iPhone battery life and how phones such as iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s are made to handle these conditions.

The following is Apple’s statement:

“Our goal is to deliver the best experience for customers, which includes overall performance and prolonging the life of their devices. Lithium-ion batteries become less capable of supplying peak current demands when in cold conditions, have a low battery charge or as they age over time, which can result in the device unexpectedly shutting down to protect its electronic components. “Last year we released a feature for iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone SE to smooth out the instantaneous peaks only when needed to prevent the device from unexpectedly shutting down during these conditions. We’ve now extended that feature to iPhone 7 with iOS 11.2, and plan to add support for other products in the future.”

In simpler words, rather than have the device shut off by heavy usage, iOS updates to iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone SE, and iPhone 7 can throttle CPU clock speeds.

The new iPhone X is displayed at an Apple Store. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Since not everyone can buy a new iPhone every time Apple announces a new one, there are multiple queries online about what to do that will make an old iPhone run a little faster or at least save the phone’s battery life after latest updates. Here are a few points that will help you make your iPhone run a little faster.

1. Delete large applications that take up a lot of space:

There are many applications in the phone that consume a lot of space. The applications’ cache slows down the phone. The best way to avoid this problem is to delete such applications and reinstall them.

2. Copy old videos, music, and photos to your system:

Just like large applications, once your iPhone stores too many videos, songs, and photos, there won’t be enough space on the phone to make it run smoothly. In such situations, you can either delete songs, videos, and photos or make a copy of them in your iCloud account or in your computer.

3. Remove old iMessages:

Many iPhone users do know for a fact that iMessages and the media files it contains consume a lot of space and generate a lot of caches. A large number of text messages will surely slow your phone down. You can get rid of this issue by simply deleting them from your phone.

The real Apple iPhone battery scandal is that it took control away from customers https://t.co/hGkIpXMuCt pic.twitter.com/yx5pSyC4RU — Business Insider (@businessinsider) December 21, 2017

4. Turn off automatic application updates:

Automatic installation and download of application slow down the phone’s memory. You can simply turn it off by going into Settings, tapping on App and iTunes Stores, and then clicking on Toggle off Update option.

5. Restart your phone once in a while:

This may sound a little blue but restarting your phone actually speeds up the phone’s memory and clears the unwanted cache.