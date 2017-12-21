Katherine Heigl Shares Nude Baby Bump Pic To Commemorate Son’s Birthday: Inside Her Heartwarming Journey

Katherine Heigl shared a nude photo of herself when she was pregnant with the most heartwarming message to commemorate her son, Joshua Jr.’s, birth as she recalled every bit of detail from the dawn of his arrival to the impossibly fulfilling feeling of being a mother.
Nothing beats the feeling of becoming a mother and the 39-year-old Knocked Up star can attest to that. In fact, she recently posted the sweetest story of her journey to being a mother-of-three to celebrate the birth of her son, Joshua Bishop Kelly Jr., on December 20, 2016.
“At 9am one year ago today I had @joshbkelley take this photo of me so I could remember how incredibly pregnant I was right before we left for the hospital and my 12pm scheduled cesarean,” she captioned her topless photo.
According to her, Joshua Jr. had been in the breech position for a month and hadn’t even moved an inch since, forcing her to make the decision to opt for a C-section childbirth. Like any other mother-to-be about to meet their child for the first time, Katherine Heigl was nervous and afraid of what the future holds. In her Instagram post, she even shared how the doctors had a hard time pulling the baby out of her womb and he even had a bit of trouble breathing when he was finally out.
“That day, as I slowly came out of the morphine haze and clutched my tiny man to me I thanked the heavens for his breath, his life and for making me a mother three times over.”
She also recalled their first night together and how she wished the moment could last forever but is thankful for the wonderful year with her 26-pound “rolling, tumbling, grasping, giggling, shouting, curious, jolly energy.”
“He is everything and more than I could have hoped for and he has brought our family even more joy, love, laughter, abundance, bliss and yes, exhaustion and exasperation too! It’s been a hell of a year and I could not be more grateful for it or him!”
According to E! News, Joshua Jr. is the third of the 39-year-old Unforgettable star’s children with her husband of 10 years, Josh Kelley. She is blessed with two daughters, Nancy Leigh and Adalaide Marie Hope.
Katherine Heigl is loving motherhood if her Instagram post is any indicator. Of course, she has previously admitted that she would want to have more children after she and her family with Josh Kelley moved from Los Angeles to Utah, according to a January report from People.
At the time, she opened up to the outlet about getting pregnant again as well as adoption.
“I still want more children,” she said.
“I’d get pregnant again, and I still am very inspired by adoption. I also have been thinking a lot about fostering.”
In January, she took to Instagram to announce the arrival of Joshua Jr. who just a little over a month old and weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces at the time.
Proud daddy Josh Kelley also shared an image of himself and 1-month-old Joshua Jr. with a slightly shorter caption via the photo- and video-sharing platform.