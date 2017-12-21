‘Knightfall’ Season 1: Recap Of Episode 3, ‘The Black Wolf And The White Wolf’

Welcome to the recap for Episode 3 of Knightfall Season 1.

SPOILER ALERT: This recap contains information about Episode 3 (titled “The Black Wolf and the White Wolf”) of History Channel’s Knightfall Season 1. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Queen Joan (Olivia Ross) is stuck in quite a delicate situation in Episode 3 of Knightfall Season 1 when she discovers she is pregnant. This news excites the doctor and Joan’s handmaiden, but not the queen. This is because she has not lain with the king for two years so the pregnancy will prove her unfaithfulness to her husband. Joan decides she must get rid of the baby. She enlists the aid of her handmaiden to gather a certain herb that will fix the problem. The handmaiden, after much persuasion, gets the herbal tonic.

Meanwhile in Episode 3 of Knightfall, King Philip (Ed Stoppard) is talking to Landry (Tom Cullen) and trying to get him to talk to the queen about how they have not been sharing their bed of late–talk about timing! Landry is uncomfortable to be involved with the king and queen’s marital woes, for obvious reasons. By the end of Episode 3 of Knightfall Season 1, Landry has decided he must stay faithful to his Templar vows and breaks it off with Joan. She never gets a chance to tell Landry she is pregnant to him and takes the herbal tonic.

Larry Horricks / History Channel

The last episode of Knightfall saw Princess Isabella (Sabrina Bartlett) promised to the prince of Catalonia. This has caused a rift between France and England. The king tries to placate things by giving them the gift of Isabella’s favorite stallion in Episode 3 of Knightfall.

Catalonia is not sure they want to fight for France against England, but, as William De Nogaret (Julian Ovenden) points out, Catalonia is the reason France and England are fighting. Catalonia’s adviser, Benjamin, steps out of line with some of his opinions on the matter and De Nogaret points this out. Later on in Episode 3 of Knightfall, Benjamin reveals he is actually Prince Lluis of Catalonia (Marco Franz) and that Catalonia will certainly side with France against England.

De Nogaret then starts plotting with England to get Isabella joined with them over Catalonia.

He also continues to plot with Gawain (Padraic Delaney) in the latest episode of Knightfall. As The Hollywood Reporter points out, many members of European royalty at the time were concerned about the Templars and their wealth, so people like De Nogaret were inclined to keep a close eye on this religious group.

Isabella is ecstatic to find out her prince is present in France. She is so happy, in fact, that she and the prince end up in her chambers. De Nogaret takes note of this by peering through a hole in the wall and it is likely nothing good will come of this tryst now that De Nogaret knows.

Parsifal (Bobby Schofield) has joined the Templar Knights in this episode of Knightfall. As a result of this, the audience gets to learn more about the Templars and their way of life. If viewers hadn’t noticed it before, it becomes blatantly obvious that Parsifal is not one to follow orders. This could be a very long training schedule for the farmer as he has to learn to be a monk before he can become a fighter.

Larry Horricks / History Channel

While Parsifal is grudgingly giving out bread to the homeless rather than learning his way with a sword, he gets his provisions stolen by a woman who viewers will remember from Episode 1 of Knightfall. Adelina (Sarah-Sofie Boussnina) is one of the Jews that were attacked. Her father thanked the Templars for defending them. Now the Jews are covertly living in the city and she is struggling to steal enough to support them all. Later, she is seen talking to a bald man and it seems they plan to capture Parsifal in the next episode of Knightfall.

The key that was discovered in Episode 2 of Knightfall Season 1 is being tried in every lock the Templars can find–to no avail. However, it is soon discovered that the key goes on something, not in it. Once attached correctly to the lantern that also houses the glass stone, a family crest is revealed and the Templars have a new lead to follow.

And, this is where the plot thickens somewhat in Episode 3 of Knightfall. Landry and Tancrede (Simon Merrells) visit a certain Marcel, belonging to this family; they discover a man there who tells them to speak to Godfrey (Sam Hazeldine). When Landry announces Godfrey is dead, the man finally lets them in, knowing Landry’s name already and that he would come should Godfrey die.

It turns out that Marcel is actually Godfrey, the youngest son, who tried to kill his older brother but failed. As a result of this, the brother was crippled and could not walk. Regardless, the brother forgave Marcel and after being healed by the grail, Marcel took the name Godfrey and joined the Templar Knights. The man Landry and Tancrede are talking to is the older brother, Raymond.

Raymond then gives Landry a scroll in Episode 3 of Knightfall Season 1 but is stabbed by a Saracen who also steals the scroll before Raymond can reveal much information about it. Tancrede takes off after the assailant while Landry stays with Raymond as he dies. A voice that Landry recognizes tells Landry to give up on the search for the grail, but viewers know this isn’t likely to happen. It will be interesting to find out more about this character who Landry obviously recognizes in subsequent episodes of Knightfall.

Larry Horricks / History Channel

While all this is going on in Episode 3 of Knightfall, Tancrede is battling with the Saracen, trying to get the scroll back. While Tancrede does end up stabbing the Saracen, the scroll is thrown into a fire and lost forever.

When Tancrede and Landry regroup, they discover the Saracen is not dead yet and take him with them in an effort to have him healed and possibly find out further information from him.

Landry and Tancrede return to the temple. However, their fellow Templars are mostly of the opinion that the Saracen should die. And, eventually, he does. Someone murders him and Landry ends Episode 3 of Knightfall Season 1 by declaring a lockdown because there is a killer in their midst.

Knightfall returns to History Channel on Wednesday, December 27, at 10 p.m. ET. Zap2It lists the following synopsis for Episode 4 (titled “He Who Discovers His Own Self, Discovers God”).

“A pagan helps Landry search his past; Gawain conducts a murder investigation; Princess Isabella is betrayed.”

You can view the trailer for Episode 4 of Knightfall below.