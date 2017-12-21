How Do You Make Dancing Elf Videos Of You And Your Friends? How To Make JibJab, Elf Yourself Videos

Just how do you make those dancing elf videos where you get to throw your head on the body of an elf?

If you’ve been on social media at all in the last few weeks, you’ve likely seen the viral videos where Santa’s elves dance around while wearing cutout heads of your friends. The videos are a sign that Christmas is around the corner, and they’re a fun chance to include your friends on the Christmas cheer.

If you’re looking to make a dancing elf video of your own, there are a few options. One of the longest-running offerings comes from JibJab, the site famous for its comedy videos of cutout characters. JibJab rose to prominence back in 2004 with a viral hit that featured cutouts of John Kerry and George W. Bush singing. The site made them for each subsequent election, garnering millions of views for each one.

JibJab offers a few different types of dancing elf videos, including anywhere from one to five people.

But JibJab now has some competition in the “create your own dancing elf video” sector. The app Elf Yourself is gaining in popularity, using the same idea of taking cutouts of your head and the heads of your friends or family and placing them on dancing elves.

This app comes from Office Depot OfficeMax and is one of the most downloaded apps this holiday season. According to the site, there have been more than 1.6 billion elves created already and the number is increasing rapidly as Christmas approaches and the app continues to go viral.

These videos are ready-made for sharing, so a search around Twitter or Facebook will turn up all kinds of examples. College basketball teams are creating elf videos using their players, celebrities are sharing their own versions, and there are plenty of versions with the most embarrassing photos people can find.

Elf Yourself even has a Hanukkah version (as does JibJab) that’s quite popular as well.

“Elf Yourself” just got a whole lot better for Hanukkah 2017! (Share @IsraelVideos) https://t.co/cYWwt4yNJY — gitel goldman (@gitelsgitel) December 10, 2017

So if you’re looking to make your own dancing elf video this year, there’s still more time and plenty of options for you to do it.