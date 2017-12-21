‘Call Of Duty: WWII’ Reaches Impressive Milestone

Call of Duty: WWII will end up as the bestselling video game of 2017. As previously reported, the hugely popular sequel moved quickly ahead of Destiny 2, which will finish the year ranked second for video game sales. However, this wasn’t the only big news for the popular Activision franchise. In a press release that Activision released at the end of the year (via Gamestop), it turns out that Call of Duty: WWII finished the year by breaking the $1 billion sales mark.

The Huge Call of Duty: WWII Sales Landmark

With Call of Duty: WWII finishing the year with over $1 billion in sales globally, the video game ended up as the largest video game console launch digitally in Activision history. This was also great news for the Call of Duty franchise because it meant that the Activision property rebounded from a rough 2016.

The 2016 release, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare struggled to hit its financial goals, missing the expectations by 17 percent. It ended up down 50 percent from year-to-year expectations for the franchise. According to this end-of-year press release, Call of Duty: WWII sold “significantly higher” units than the 2016 release.

By the end of the year, Activision had the top two video games sold in the world, with Destiny 2 coming in second place.

Call of Duty: WWII hits $1 billion in global sales and best selling CoD on current-gen consoles. Info – https://t.co/Irqisn0QCt – pic.twitter.com/L6aNF7JJiZ — Dexerto Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) December 20, 2017

The Big Year For Activision

According to Activision in the press release, Call of Duty: WWII and Destiny 2 finished one and two in total sales and both are Activision properties. The big news for Call of Duty: WWII is that this big finish to 2017 means that the Call of Duty franchise finished in the number one spot in the world for total sales in eight of the last nine years.

Despite its disappointing sales, Infinite Warfare still finished first ahead of Battlefield 1. In 2015, it was Black Ops III, while Advanced Warfare reached the top in 2014. The last time that a Call of Duty video game did not take the top spot was in 2013 when Grand Theft Auto V hit No. 1.

Of course, that makes sense because, four years later, Grand Theft Auto V remains a top-selling video game, sitting at No. 7 this year.

In more news, Destiny 2 may have finished in second place this year but it ended up as the biggest PC release based on units sold in Activision history. Also, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is now the top-selling remaster collection in this history of the PlayStation 4.