Will Prince Harry Demand A Prenup From Meghan Markle? Here’s What Experts Think

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all set for their spring wedding next year, yet some are still questioning if a prenuptial agreement should be in place ahead of the big day.

Recently, rumors are rife that tensions are rising between the 33-year-old British prince and 36-year-old American actress as their wedding date draws near.

According to Life & Style, just weeks after the announcement of their royal engagement, Meghan Markle is being pushed by the monarch to sign a prenup before officially tying the knot with Prince Harry.

The outlet alleged that the Queen wants to protect his grandson’s $40 million fortune, thus convincing him to push through with the prenup. The idea, however, “insulted” the actress. Apparently, she felt hurt “that it would even cross the queen’s mind that she could have an ulterior motive for marrying Harry.”

Now, experts are weighing in on the possibilities of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s prenuptial agreement. Interestingly, the majority of them shared the same opinion that the fifth-in-line to the British throne is unlikely to create one.

Kim Aucott, a family lawyer at law firm Slater Heelis, told the Express that the youngest son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana will most likely not consider having a prenup despite being advised to do so.

While having the said agreement could be crucial, Aucott believes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are capable of “resolving financial matters between themselves without it being in the spotlight.”

The lawyer also pointed out that the engaged prince will definitely be guided by his father and brother, which never had prenups themselves.

“He will be guided by family, despite advisors around him saying you should think about this.”

Aucott added that while it may seem necessary for Prince Harry to protect his fortune, Meghan Markle herself is also going to be “massively bankable” in case of a marriage breakdown.

“Meghan is independent and wealthy. She is massively bankable. She would look after herself independently in any event.”

Still, Aucott reiterated that a divorce can be “really bitter” without a prenup in place.

Meanwhile, U.K.-based family lawyer Julian Hawkhead also shared the same opinion. Speaking with Us Weekly, the attorney claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not even think about having a prenuptial agreement ahead of their wedding.

Hawkhead added that if there was any drive to have one in place, it will most likely come from the senior members of the royal family. The lawyer also noted that neither Prince Charles and Prince William entered a prenup before marrying Duchess Camilla and Duchess Catherine respectively.

So what could happen in case Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did get a divorce? Hawkhead claimed that the actress is unlikely to get as much as half of the fortune.

“I think it is very unlikely that Meghan would get as much as half,” Hawkhead explained. “Her financial claims would increase over the years though not through any formula or incrementally year by year, but one would expect a wife in Meghan’s position to have greater financial claims after a 10-year marriage than after a two-year marriage.”