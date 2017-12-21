Prince Harry And Meghan Markle In Trouble? Couple Reportedly Had ‘Explosive’ Fight Over Pre-Nup

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be in a bit of pre-marriage trouble, with reports that the couple got into an “explosive” fight over Meghan’s hesitancy to sign a pre-nup.

The trouble reportedly started just a few days after the couple announced their engagement to the public, with a report from OK! magazine noting that Meghan is not happy about having to sign a prenuptial agreement and that she doesn’t feel at home yet living in London. The report claimed that the building frustrations led to the couple’s first fight.

Radar Online had more details about the spat, calling it an “explosive” fight that put a damper on their post-announcement glow. The report added that Meghan Markle is still getting used to the restrictions that come with being a member of the royal family, which is very different from the independence she knew as an actress.

Though they may have run into a bit of trouble, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shown no public signs of trouble. Shortly after the fight, the couple showed up together for Queen Elizabeth’s annual pre-Christmas lunch, which is the opportunity for extended members of the royal family to spend time together at the holidays. The lunch is the first chance for Meghan to meet many of Harry’s more distant relatives ahead of their wedding in May.

A report from ABC News noted that Meghan Markle has “been truly welcomed into the royal fold” and that the family took steps to make sure she felt welcomed. Even her invitation was a bit of a break from royal family protocol, as fiances of family members have traditionally not been invited to the lunch, the report added. Even Kate Middleton did not get an invite when she was engaged to Prince William in 2010.

Well, lets be honest, at least by royal standards. https://t.co/jna58p2mwl — W magazine (@wmag) December 20, 2017

They will be back together at Christmas, with Prince William and Kate Middleton hosting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their home in Anmer Hall, ABC News noted.

It is not clear how much truth there is to the reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had an explosive fight, as the royal family has been a popular target for tabloid reports that often turn out not to be true. There were a number of reports that Prince William and Kate Middleton were nearing a split, for example, and none of those reports have ever come to pass.