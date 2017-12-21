Jill Duggar Wears Pants And Dresses Like Jinger In Family Photo, But Jessa Sticks To Skirts

Jill Duggar wore pants yet again during a holiday outing with a few family members, and now she’s being accused of trying to compete with her younger sister Jinger. The latest photo of Jill wearing jeans also has some fans wondering whether Jessa Duggar will ever follow her siblings’ lead by stepping out in something other than dresses and skirts.

On Wednesday, Derick Dillard shared an Instagram snapshot that was taken during a family outing in downtown Fayetteville, Arkansas. He and Jill Duggar were joined by Ben Seewald and Jessa Duggar, and both couples’ children were with them. In Derick’s photo, none of the four young boys — Samuel, Israel, Henry, and Spurgeon — are looking at the camera. The group was visiting Fayetteville Square to admire the Christmas lights, so Derick suggested that the kids were simply too distracted by the colorful decorations.

“Had a great time last night with family enjoying the beautiful Christmas lights on the Fayetteville Square! We were 0-4 on the number of kids we could get to look at the camera; that’s how cool the lights were lol #christmaslights #familytime #cousintime,” Derick wrote.

While the focus of Derick Dillard’s festive Instagram photo was supposed to be the trees and bushes wrapped in lights, his followers just wanted to talk about what Jill and Jessa Duggar are wearing.

“Look at Jill killing it in those pants!” wrote one of Derick’s followers.

“Jill I love your jeans! You look wonderful,” another remarked.

However, other fans accused the Duggar daughter of stealing Jinger’s style and trying to upstage her sister. They speculated that Jill has started dressing more like Jinger because she noticed all the attention the younger Duggar was getting for rejecting her conservative Christian family’s beliefs about how a woman should dress.

“I feel like Jill gives into peer pressure and always is competitive and tries to take things a step further,” wrote one fan. “Like she isn’t just wearing pants like Jinger, she had to get her nose pierced, to roll in more attention then [sic] Jinger. Maybe it’s the fact of growing up in a large family they didn’t get much attention.”

The outfit Jill Duggar is wearing in the photo above is very similar to the one that Jinger chose for her recent visit to Magnolia Market in Waco, Texas. Jinger also wore a wide headband, dark skinny jeans, sneakers, and a double-breasted coat. However, her jacket was gray instead of tan, and it didn’t tie at the waist. Her look was also less colorful than Jill’s; Jinger opted for white shoes and a black headband, while Jill wore a pair of purple Nike trainers and an orange patterned headband.

Derick Dillard’s Christmas photo doesn’t just have fans talking about Jinger and Jill; they’re also buzzing about what Jessa is wearing. She went for a relaxed look consisting of a baggy green T-shirt and a loose-fitting black skirt. The Counting On star hasn’t yet followed the family trend of wearing pants in public, but some fans don’t see this as such a bad thing. One of Derick’s Instagram followers even suggested that Jim Bob Duggar should give Jessa the mini-mansion that Jill Duggar used to live in as a reward for remaining ” faithful” to her family’s beliefs.

Others begged Jessa Duggar to consider wearing pants in the future.

“So proud of Jill. Come on Jessa – you’re next,” read one remark.

There were also calls for Jill Duggar to explain why she decided to start wearing pants and get her nose pierced, with one fan suggesting that she do this on the next season of Counting On. However, this isn’t going to happen. As reported by In Touch Weekly, Jill and Derick will no longer be appearing on the show. This means that it will be all up to Jinger to quench viewers’ curiosity about why two Duggar girls have suddenly started wearing jeans.