Scientology: Leah Remini’s Docuseries Explains Why Members Can’t Get Their ‘Refundable’ Money Back

Leah Remini has switched sides after learning the ugly side of the church that she believed in since she was 9-years-old. Now, the King Of Queens actress stars in a critical docuseries, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, to expose what the cult-like religion is really all about. The now anti-Scientology activist and her guests have revealed in one of the recent episodes that the institution is nothing but a money-thirsty machine.

Scientology promises its recruits that they will help clear the planet if they will join the church. However, Leah Remini, her partner, former senior executive of the Church of Scientology International (CSI) and the Sea Organization based in the United States Mike Rinder, and their guests revealed that it’s certainly far from the truth.

In fact, they shared that Scientology is all about money. It is set up to get a maximum amount of money from members without them knowing it because they are already blinded by their beliefs. Mike Rinder reiterated that there are already billions of dollars accumulated from the Church of Scientology.

In order to be able to clear the planet, Scientologists should start from themselves first. Members are being checked and audited to know if they are fit to advance in “The Bridge to Total Freedom.”

If an auditor finds something wrong with the recruit or the member’s personality, which happens a lot, Scientology offers to help them. Leah Remini then explained that this is just a way to make someone pay for the organization’s services.

But just in case someone will question this process, Scientology already has an answer to all concerns by its “Refund Policy.” With this policy, recruits and members instantly feel a sigh of relief that they can get their hard-earned money back. But what they did not know is that there is another rule connected to the refund policy.

Although Scientology claims that money is refundable, members who will ask for a refund will be declared a “Suppressive Person.” This means that once you ask for your money back, you will be considered an enemy of the church and therefore your loved ones should disconnect from you as soon as possible.

Since no Scientologist wants to be declared a “Suppressive Person,” they choose not to consider the refund policy at all.