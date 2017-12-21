There is little doubt that people are already wondering what will happen in the second half of The Walking Dead Season 8. What will happen to Ezekiel now that the king has been captured by the Saviors? How will Negan get back at Maggie for killing one of her prisoners? But most importantly, how will Carl Grimes die in The Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 9?

Carl Grimes certainly had the most interesting story arc in the mid-season finale of The Walking Dead Season 8. Rick’s son managed to distract Negan as his fellow Alexandrians escaped the Saviors in “How It’s Gotta Be,” but he himself does not get away unscathed. Carl later reveals to his father and Michonne that he has been bitten while trying to help his friend Siddiq. Unfortunately, this could mean that Chandler Riggs will no longer make an appearance in The Walking Dead Season 8B.

Fans may need to wait a very long time to find out if Carl Grimes’ death will be a major part of the next episode. According to Skybound, The Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 9 will premiere on February 25. This means people will have to wonder about Carl’s fate for more than two months. However, it looks like Chandler Riggs may have teased on what will happen next year with a hilarious tweet.

don’t worry guys, i’ll be in the 2nd half of the season. in a white dress on a bridge. pic.twitter.com/08L2fPbReS — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) December 13, 2017

People are certainly hoping to see Carl getting healed and returning to the fight in The Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 9. Unfortunately, Chandler Riggs has confirmed on his official Twitter account that he has cut his long hair in preparation for a new project.

new hair who dis pic.twitter.com/fHq22R5I3C — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) December 16, 2017

Some fans are still in denial about Carl’s inevitable death in the series, but others believe that the character’s last appearance should be in the mid-season finale. It is still unclear how The Walking Dead Season 8 will handle the loss of Rick’s son, but there is hope that his death will not be in vain.

There are speculations that Rick Grimes will have a change of heart in The Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 9. There is a possibility that Rick will choose to live in peace with the Saviors and somehow form an alliance with Negan.

The Walking Dead Season 8 mid-season premiere will air on AMC on February 25, 2018.