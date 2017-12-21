‘Teen Mom 2’: Chelsea Houska And Cole DeBoer Recall Their First Meeting On ‘Chelsea and Cole: A Love Story’

For Chelsea Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, it seemed to be love at first sight when they first crossed paths with one another during a chance encounter at a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, gas station in 2014.

During tonight’s new episode of their MTV special, Chelsea and Cole: A Love Story, Houska and DeBoer, who wed in October of last year, looked back on their first meeting, revealing that they were both completely enamored with the other right away.

As Chelsea Houska revealed to MTV cameras in a sneak peek at tonight’s show, shared on Twitter by MTV on December 20, she was messing around on her phone as she filled up her gas tank when she realized that Cole DeBoer was checking her out. Meanwhile, DeBoer was leaning against his truck and, according to him, wondering whether or not Houska thought he was cool.

“You were cool!” Chelsea Houska assured him.

After discovering that Cole DeBoer had his eye on her, Chelsea Houska encouraged her daughter, Aubree, who is now eight, to look at the “hot guy” parked beside them. Then, as they drove away, each headed for their own home in the area, Houska and DeBoer passed one another numerous times as they drove down the road.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are now married and share one young child, son Watson, 11 months.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer didn’t talk at the time of their first meeting but, just a short time later, after revealing to her friends that she had met the man she was going to marry, they re-connected on social media. During an interview with Us Weekly magazine in 2015, Houska revealed that DeBoer reached out to her on social media after their first encounter, and right away, she thanked Jesus.

Also during the interview, Chelsea Houska gushed over her now-husband, telling the magazine that she’s never met someone who is so trustworthy and respectful. She also applauded Cole DeBoer for treating her daughter so well.

“I seriously am not an emotional person, but I cry all the time because I’m so happy,” she explained.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are currently in production on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.