Are ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Darcey Silva And Jesse Meester Over? Darcey Admits Their Relationship Can Be ‘Toxic’

90 Day Fiance couple Darcey Silva and Jesse Meester’s relationship may not be as happy as fans thought after all as she admitted in a recent interview what may have been the clincher in having him as a boyfriend.

According to InTouch Weekly, the 42-year-old mom seemed to have broken down walls in an extremely candid interview with Jenny McCarthy on her Sirius XM radio show and confessed to the real score between her and her 24-year-old Amsterdam-native boyfriend.

As it turned out, Darcey and Jesse are still together but are neither married nor engaged as McCarthy opens the topic about several speculations about the 90 Day Fiance couple’s on-again and off-again relationship.

After talking about how they met and some key points in their love story, the radio show host then went on to dig deeper to the point of noting how the relationship quickly turned 24-year-old Jesse as the dominant force while Darcey remained submissive.

“I feel like his controlling side is chipping away at you where you’re not going to recognize who you are. Do you feel that way sometimes?” Jenny asked her, to which she responded with the affirmative.

“Yeah, I mean, no one’s perfect but sometimes I feel like I don’t have my voice, I don’t speak up as much.”

From that point on, Darcey opened up more to Jenny about the difficulties of being in a relationship with Jesse, including some points where it can be “toxic at times,” and admitted that she believes the fame has gotten into his head somehow.

Those who have been monitoring the couple’s social media accounts would know that they had a beef back in October after a very public Instagram fight. At the time, Jesse apologized to one of his followers whom she reportedly attacked in a since-deleted comment, as reported by the Inquisitr.

Because of his comments about her “alcohol problems” and having a “wake up call,” people started speculating that 90 Day Fiance stars Darcey Silva and Jesse Meester have already broken up. However, Jesse’s social media accounts prove otherwise as he continued to share lovey dovey posts. In fact, he also sparked rumors that they have already tied the knot after posting a photo in November where he called Darcey “Mrs. Meester.”

Interestingly, Jesse Meester’s more recent Instagram posts lack a Darcey tribute to it as he seemed to have gotten word about his lady love’s interview with Jenny McCarthy and posted a cryptic message on Instagram about a “toxic person” and the “lies and misinformation.”

Whether or not this means the 90 Day Fiance stars Darcey Silva and Jesse Meester split since her interview remains uncertain although the 24-year-old’s post came days after the radio show uploaded the talk on YouTube.