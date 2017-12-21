‘Vikings’ Season 5: Recap Of Episode 5, ‘The Prisoner’

Welcome to the recap for Episode 5 (titled “The Prisoner”) of Vikings Season 5.

SPOILER ALERT: This recap contains information about Episode 5 (titled “The Prisoner”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

In York, the Saxons are wondering why all the rats are above ground. It is soon discovered why in Episode 5 of Vikings Season 5 — it’s because the sewers are full of Vikings ready to attack.

Once again, the Vikings defeat the Saxons. Aethelwulf (Moe Dunford) returns to his base completely shattered by the defeat and Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) is taken prisoner by Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh). In an attempt at conversion, there is a very Ragnar and Athelstan vibe that is probably not going to end as happily as that relationship did previously in Vikings.

Ivar and Hvitserk (Marco Ilso) discuss what Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) might be up to in Kattegat and decide they must side with Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen) if they stand a chance of maintaining Kattegat as their home base. If fans are wondering when the battle for Kattegat will occur, the show’s creator, Michael Hirst, told Variety recently that fans will have to wait until the mid-season finale of Vikings for this.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

In Kattegat, Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard) has returned and is rallying up those who he considers truly pagan to return to Iceland with him. Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) is not impressed with this, as Floki will be taking away potential troops in a time when she knows Harald and Ivar are her enemies. Floki continues to rally troops, but does so more discreetly moving forward in Episode 5 of Vikings Season 5.

In the Mediterranean, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) seems to be jumping from the cooking pot and into the fire, as he has to quickly learn the ways of a completely new culture. He has Sindric (Frankie McCafferty) there to explain things to him; however, the audience is sometimes left wondering whose side Sindric is really on.

Having convinced Commander Euphemius (Albano Jeronimo) to travel to meet with the leader, Ziyadat-Allah, Bjorn’s group make a stop with an Imran in Episode 5 of Vikings Season 5.

And this is where the audience is introduced to the new term, “Rus Vikings.” Viewers who have been paying attention to Season 5 casting news will recognize this term thanks to a recently cast main character by the name of Oleg the Prophet being described as a Rus Viking.

However, Oleg doesn’t make an appearance in this episode of Vikings. Instead, the Imran and the nun, Kassia (Karima McAdams), appear to know more of each other than that of being mere acquaintances.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

While Bjorn and Halfdan (Jasper Paakkonen) are being distracted by the ways of the flesh, Euphemius is arrested and slaughtered. He is then dished up as the main meal the next night. It is at this point that Sindric thinks they should leave immediately.

Not heeding his advice, the next morning the Vikings are surrounded by Kassia’s men and, before an impending sand storm hits, he orders his men to kill the Vikings.

Viewers will have to tune into Episode 6 of Vikings Season 5 to find out if Bjorn, Halfdan, and Sindric survive this attack.

Vikings returns to History Channel on Wednesday, December 27, at 9 p.m. ET. Zap2It writes the following synopsis for Episode 6 (titled “The Message”) below.