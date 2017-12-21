Dallas Cowboys Playoff Scenarios: Rumors About Playoffs, Ezekiel Elliott Raise Hopes Of Cowboys Fans

Dallas Cowboys playoff scenarios still give the team a shot at making the postseason. Though making the 2018 NFL Playoffs will take a bit of work and some help from other teams, Cowboys fans still have a shot at seeing Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott on the field in January. The updated NFL standings find the Cowboys (8-6) as the No. 9 seeded team in the NFC. It underscores that the odds are against the team getting into the playoffs. There is still a chance though.

Two regular-season games remain on the Dallas Cowboys’ schedule and the team must win both games to improve to 10-6 and possibly sneak into the 2018 NFL Playoffs. It begins on Sunday (December 24) against the Seattle Seahawks and then continues on December 31 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Seahawks and Eagles are both going to be tough opponents, as the teams are battling for their own playoff positioning. It makes this a very rough road ahead for the Cowboys.

There are three specific Dallas Cowboys playoff scenarios, all requiring that the team win its final two regular-season games to improve to 10-6. If the Atlanta Falcons lose twice and the Detroit Lions lose once, the Cowboys make the playoffs. If the New Orleans Saints lose twice and the Lions lose once, the Cowboys also make the playoffs. Finally, if the Carolina Panthers and Saints each lose two games, the Cowboys are into the postseason. In summation, the team has a 10.9 percent chance at a Wild Card spot.

There’s an intangible quality @EzekielElliott‘s teammates missed during his suspension – the energy he brings to the locker room. ????: https://t.co/uh1VgeOV2b pic.twitter.com/UlaFsfQED8 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 21, 2017

The odds of the Cowboys making the postseason is a bit better than that of the Seahawks, but it is still going to take a lot for Jerry Jones’ team to get in the 2018 NFL Playoffs. Somehow the team survived without its best player (Ezekiel Elliott) long enough to still have a chance to sneak into the playoffs. Now the team needs him to come through in a big way during Week 16, a thought that is shared by many fantasy football owners who stuck with Elliott through his ban from the league.

Game time on Sunday is 3:25 p.m. CT at AT&T Stadium. The Seattle Seahawks are really banged up and missing Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor from the secondary. That gives Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott fewer worries on that side of the ball, but the team will still have to slow down Russell Wilson on defense. There will also be a lot of scoreboard-watching this weekend, as the three distinct Dallas Cowboys playoff scenarios are still contingent on other game results.