Is Khloe Kardashian Engaged? Shows Off Suspicious Ring With The First Photo Of Her Baby Bump

Khloe Kardashian is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and according to a new report, the couple may also be planning to walk down the aisle.

While Khloe Kardashian didn’t confirm any such news when she revealed, after months of speculation, that she was pregnant, a report by Hollywood Life on December 20 took notice of the fact that the 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was wearing a suspicious ring as she debuted her baby bump for the first time.

In a question to their readers, Hollywood Life asked if Khloe Kardashian was not only engaged, but also possibly married to Tristan Thompson after about a year and a half of dating. As the outlet pointed out, fans quickly took notice of Kardashian’s left hand in her latest Instagram photo and wondered why the longtime reality star was sporting two diamond bands.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson began dating last summer and have faced a number of rumors ever since. In fact, many outlets have suspected that the couple has been engaged for some time. So, there certainly is at least a slight chance that she is engaged or married to Thompson at this point in time. That said, Kardashian and Thompson are sticking to just one big news reveal at this time.

Khloe Kardashian began facing rumors of a pregnancy months ago, and around the same time, it was also rumored that her younger half-sister, Kylie Jenner, was expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, who she began dating just months ago.

If Kardashian does get married, or is married, to Tristan Thompson, it will be the second marriage for the longtime reality star, who was previously married to basketball star Lamar Odom. As fans will recall, Kardashian married Odom in 2009 and filed for divorce for a second time in 2016.

