‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Dec. 22: Ashley Receives An Unsettling Gift, Paul Puts Pressure on Nikki

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Friday, December 22, reveal that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will receive a gift she will never forget from Jack (Peter Bergman). The siblings are not getting along very well right now. To make matters more complicated between them, Ashley called a board meeting to unseat Jack as CEO of Jabot. After the meeting, it was clear that he believed that she betrayed him by taking his job away from him.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Jack will give Ashley a gift she will never forget. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that her gift will probably not give Ashley a warm and fuzzy feeling. His gift will probably put her on edge and leave her ready to battle him for the top Jabot spot.

A few weeks ago, Jack revealed that he planned to remodel the Jabot lab to give Ashley a place to develop cutting-edge cosmetics. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Ashley was not happy with Jack for assuming that she would take a backseat and allow him to take charge of Jabot. She believes she is the right person to head Jabot. Of course, Jack disagrees with her and wants her to tell the board to give him his job back.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Jack’s gift to Ashley will not be a good thing.

Jack and Ashley fight for control at Jabot today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/fOsW68X0YY — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) December 7, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily (Christel Khalil) will be tricked into spending some time together. Even though they didn’t like the idea at first, they eventually get into the holiday spirit. They participate in singing Christmas carols with their children, Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) and Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry). Is it possible that this could lead to a “Lane” reunion?

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) will grow concerned about Paul (Doug Davidson) and Christine’s (Lauralee Bell) intentions. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nikki wonders if they are up to something. She will come up with a sneaky plan with Victor (Eric Braeden) to convince the public that their reunion is the real deal.

It looks like a great episode ahead on the Young and the Restless.