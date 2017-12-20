Seattle Mariners Cancel FanFest 2018

The Seattle Mariners have canceled FanFest 2018. In a press release, a post on Twitter, and a note to season ticket holders, the team revealed that Safeco Field won’t be able to handle the yearly event. The team has stated that, due to the replacement of the playing surface at Safeco Field, FanFest will not take place in 2018. They did state that it would return in 2019, but there have been a lot of negative reactions to this news on social media.

A quote from Seattle Mariners President and CEO Kevin Mather was posted to Twitter, giving fans some specific information about the decision to cancel FanFest.

Mariners President & CEO Kevin Mather on the decision, which comes as a result of the field not being ready for activities in January. pic.twitter.com/eLXxWcL25p — Mariners (@Mariners) December 19, 2017

The Mariners host FanFest each year in order to spur interest for the coming MLB season. It is a way for fans to meet new players, walk on the field, and be involved in the buzz that surrounds the team. There are a lot of fans who are complaining through social media that the team didn’t simply decide to move the location or to have it on the concourses at Safeco Field. It’s understandable that the team doesn’t want people on the field as they work at replacing the playing surface, but it didn’t require closing down the entire stadium.

Due to the Safeco Field playing surface replacement project, Mariners FanFest will not take place in 2018—it will be back in 2019. More details: https://t.co/JFie9JlXAp pic.twitter.com/rZLf7qQMCo — Mariners (@Mariners) December 19, 2017

Though there were many Seattle Mariners rumors about signing Shohei Ohtani during the offseason, missing out on him won’t necessarily be detrimental to the team. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Mariners traded for All-Star Dee Gordon of the Miami Marlins, with a plan to use him as the leadoff hitter and starting center fielder during the 2018 MLB season. He is one new player to the team that fans would have enjoyed meeting at FanFest 2018.

The Mariners did make a move on Wednesday (December 20), finalizing a contract with relief pitcher Juan Nicasio on a two-year deal. He should add depth to the bullpen and give the Mariners another weapon late in ballgames.

Despite not having FanFest 2018 to look forward to, the countdown has already begun until pitchers and catchers report at Spring Training. Opening Day for the Seattle Mariners then falls on March 29 against the Cleveland Indians.