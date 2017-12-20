Fans Concerned After Kelly Ripa’s Fireplace Explodes A Day Before Hosting The CNN Heroes Awards

It’s not even Christmas yet and Kelly Ripa has already had quite an eventful holiday season thus far.

As the Inquisitr reported a few weeks ago, the 46-year-old got into the holiday spirit by decorating a beautiful Christmas tree that was decked out from head to toe. Just last week, the Inquisitr reported that the reality personality shared a photo of her husband, Mark Consuelos, and three children posing in front of a graffiti wall. In the caption of the post, Ripa wished her 1-million-plus followers a “lit” Christmas from her family.

But it hasn’t just been fun and games over the holidays for Ripa and her clan. A few days ago, the mother of three shared a scary post with fans on her Instagram page, telling them that the fireplace at her home had just exploded.

“When the fireplace explodes and you literally have no idea what to do. Grab the sleds and the cookie sheets?”

The photo itself shows Kelly and her husband, Mark, in front of their fireplace with black North Face gloves on. In the picture, the couple is picking up shards of glass and disposing of them on both cookie sheets and a green sled. In front of the fireplace there also appears to be hundreds of pieces of glass still left to be picked up as the flame on the fire is slowly dying in the background.

When fans of Ripa saw the photo on her popular Instagram account, they immediately grew concerned while others made comments that Kelly should contact the company in order to prevent something like this from happening again.

“So frightening, your quick thinking probably kept anything worse from happening!”

“I think you should contact the manufacturer or the installation company, as this could be a dangerous defect,” another follower commented.

Luckily, it appears that Kelly and her family are safe, sound, and free of injury. According to Fox News, after the incident occurred, Kelly also posted a live video to her Instagram stories where she told fans that there was literally glass all over her house. Later in the video, Mark explained that the glass had exploded after the spark guard got too hot.

One day after the scary ordeal, Kelly quite literally picked up the pieces to host the CNN Heroes Awards with her longtime friend and fellow broadcaster, Anderson Cooper. The award show was centered around honoring ordinary people who have done “extraordinary” things. In turn, Cooper posted the same photo on his own Instagram to promote the program.

Hopefully Kelly can find some time to kick back and relax come Christmas.