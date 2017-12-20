Carole Radziwill Spotted Filming ‘The Real Housewives Of New York City’ Season 10

Carole Radziwill was photographed in New York City earlier this week, where she and her friend Eric Goldie were seen walking alongside a flower shop as they filmed for the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of New York City.

On December 13, the reality star and author was wearing an army green romper as she walked alongside her male companion with a bouquet of flowers in her hand and pointed pumps on her feet.

Rumors regarding the Season 10 cast of The Real Housewives of New York City have been swirling for the past several months but today, December 20, the Inquisitr received confirmation of Carole Radiziwill’s return to the show. As fans may recall, Radar Online reported news of Carole Radziwill’s potential return to the show in September, revealing that she and her Season 9 co-stars had all been asked to come back to the show.

The report also revealed that Carole Radziwill’s co-star, Ramona Singer, had nearly been replaced but because Bravo TV producers were reportedly unsuccessful with their recasting attempts, they opted to ask her back for her 10th season on the show.

Ramona Singer and LuAnn De Lesseps have both been featured on every single season of The Real Housewives of New York City since the show began airing in March 2008.

Carole Radziwill walks alongside Eric Goldie while filming ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Season 10. Jackie Fogerty

In addition to Carole Radziwill’s return, Ramona Singer, LuAnn De Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Bethenny Frankel, and Tinsley Mortimer are all expected to be returning to The Real Housewives of New York City for Season 10.

In November, photos of what may have been the first, or at least one of the first, Season 10 filming session were shared by All About the Real Housewives. At the time, the report claimed that the women filmed scenes for the show while celebrating Bethenny Frankel’s birthday party. The ladies then traveled to The Hamptons without LuAnn De Lesseps for a second celebration in honor of Franke’s 47th birthday.

As fans well know, Carole Radziwill and Bethenny Frankel have been extremely close to one another in the years since Radziwill joined the show and while Radziwill wasn’t seen in the photo shared by All About the Real Housewives last month, she was seen spending time on the beach in The Hamptons with Frankel weeks ago.

While a premiere date for The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 has not yet been set, new seasons of the series typically begin airing in March or April.