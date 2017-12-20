It is time for Sega to step up to the plate with old school retro gaming. With the rise in nostalgia for pre-2000 retro games comes companies competing to feed that reminiscent feeling for those who, once again, want to experience yesteryear in a more modern age. Retro-bit has agreed to work with Sega to bring out their own versions of old school gaming systems and it will include the Sega Genesis, Saturn, and Dreamcast — the first of which is an ’80s platform, and the other two from the ’90s.

These Sega products were touted to be bringing back the quality of the old games with Bluetooth wireless and a USB port for PC compatibility. So it would be pretty nice to have the option to play these platforms on your already existing computer, right? You could probably think of it as an emulator you plug in, as opposed to going through the process of installing an emulator on your PC.

These Sega products by Retro-bit will also come in handy for the current generation who haven’t had the pleasure in partaking in old school gaming. That said, it’ll be great for parents to share in what they experienced as a kid with their own children.

Although it has not been confirmed they will be mini versions, but Titi Ngoy, president of Retro-bit distributor Innex, made a comment regarding “retro gaming on an upswing.” Den of Geek thinks this remark could mean that they may come out with a mini-equivalent to the mini-NES and SNES classic consoles that were in such great demand. Why not join the mini-retro console bandwagon, right?

“With retro gaming on an upswing, we are pleased to offer officially SEGA-licensed accessories in their original format as well as apply the innovative classic gaming enhancements that have become the hallmark of Retro-Bit.”

Sega has no information regarding if they’ll include multiple games, the size, nor its release date. However, it was announced that they’ll be unveiling some products at next year’s Consumer Electronics Show come 2018. According to ComicBook.com they mention that the consoles look like they’ll be compatible with the original game cartridges and that details will be revealed next month in January. They mentioned being hopeful that these Sega products will also bring back the analog sticks as well as the ability to download games.

So are you willing to add the Sega mini retro-gaming platforms to your already existing collection of NES, SNES, and AtGames’ Atari versions as well?