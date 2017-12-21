Where’s Santa? Use NORAD Santa Tracker Online, Mobile App, Alexa, OnStar To Find Out If Santa Is Nearby

On Christmas Eve, “Where is Santa Claus” quickly becomes one of the most searched questions online when children try to figure when Santa and his eight reindeer will be arriving at their house. This year, there are several ways to use the popular NORAD Santa Tracker to track down the Jolly Old Elf, including online, on your smartphone or tablet, by asking Alexa, or in select cars that are powered with On Star.

If you want to go old school, you can call NORAD or (send them an email) and ask them where Santa is. Get all the details on how to keep tabs on the right jolly old elf below.

What time does the NORAD Santa Tracker go live?

You can start tracking Santa Claus via one of the methods listed below on Sunday, December 24 at 12:01 a.m. MST, right after he takes off from the North Pole. As he travels around the world, the site will update with his location.

He's made his list, he's checking it twice…#Santa Claus is coming!!!! Who's as excited as we are?!?! #NORADTracksSanta pic.twitter.com/Tfm0glXYWC — NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 19, 2017

Track Santa online or via NORAD’s mobile app

If you have a computer nearby, expect to find children in front of the screen for hours on Christmas Eve. The Norad Santa site not only offers updated tracking, there are also holiday games and videos to keep everyone occupied as they wait (impatiently) for Santa to get closer to their home so they can scurry off to bed.

If you’re not near a computer on Christmas Eve, download the official NORAD Santa Tracker app to check Santa’s whereabouts on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device.

Track Santa while you’re on-the-go

If you drive a car that is equipped with On Star, press the blue button and request an update. According to GM, OnStar has partnered with NORAD to provide subscribers in the U.S., Canada and Mexico information about Santa’s latest location.

Ask Alexa where Santa is

If you have an Alexa-enabled device like the Echo or Echo Show, you can ask a number of questions about Santa’s whereabouts and some fun facts about his journey. Amazon has a few suggestions for questions and commands that will give you the latest updates from the NORAD Santa site.

Alexa, ask NORAD Tracks Santa, where’s Santa?

Alexa, ask NORAD Tracks Santa for a fact from the Santa Files.

Alexa, ask NORAD Tracks Santa, when will Santa be at my house?

If all of this new-fangled technology isn’t your thing, NORAD has a toll-free number set up to answer the question they will be hearing all night, “Where is Santa?”

Starting at 4 a.m. MST on December 24, call 1 877 HI-NORAD (1 877 446-6723) to talk to a staff member who will give you Santa’s current location!

If you prefer to send an email (noradtrackssanta@gmail.com), a NORAD staff member will reply with Santa’s latest known location as quickly as possible.