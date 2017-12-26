All up in their denim and whites to celebrate the holiday season. The stars of Keeping Up With the Kardashians have revealed their last Christmas card. Photographer Eli Russell Linnetz took all of the photos for the cards.

Although the photos reflect a happy family this holiday season, Kylie Jenner is nowhere to be found in the last installment of the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas cards. Kim Kardashian West had posted the Christmas card on her Instagram account and people went wild over the missing family member, Kylie. Every family member who was seen in their December 24 release was also present in the December 25 card. Many followers of the Kardashian-Jenner family and their show have had high hopes to confirming Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy rumor in her appearance on a family tradition photograph. However, her disappearance disappointed many followers, who replied to Kim Kardashian’s post with questions on Kylie’s absence.

Some fans were so annoyed that they were hyped on having the possibility of Kylie’s confirmation of her pregnancy on the last card, but their excitement had led to much disappointment.

The Kardashian’s had us hyped thinking Kylie was going to be on that card pregnant #kylie #KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/qIfZdtUSzX — AshiaWilliams (@AshiaWilliams07) December 26, 2017

Some also tried to find Rob, since all the fuss was about Kylie’s absence when they were both not present in the family photo.

Everyone wonders where #Kylie is but Rob isn't in the pics either #kuwtk #MerryChristmas — Brittany Rose (@brittar0se) December 26, 2017

Four of Kris Jenner’s kids were with her in the photo: Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner. Kris’s mom, Mary Jo Houghton, was also featured. And of course, her cute grandkids, Penelope, Mason, Reign, Saint, North West, and Dream were in the Christmas cards as well. This year’s cards have stirred a lot of fuss about the family, like Kendall Jenner being photoshopped in the cards instead of actually being at the photoshoot. As everybody knows by now, Rob Kardashian also decided to be absent from this year’s family tradition as he is also nowhere to be found on the posted Christmas cards.

Although many were sad over Kylie’s absence, she was still found happy and enjoying Christmas day with Khloe Kardashian. Maybe we’ll have that much sought after pregnancy confirmation from Kylie in the future, just not during the most wonderful time of the year.