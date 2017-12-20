‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Tyler Christopher’s Character Confirmed, Plus Who Gets Murdered?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers teased the introduction of Tyler Christopher’s character. However, no details about who he would be playing was released. Now, there is confirmation in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest. Also, his arrival, along with Vivian Alamain’s (Louise Sorel) appearance, will kickstart a murder mystery. Will a fan-favorite get killed, and if so, who is leaving the NBC soap opera?

It was speculated that Christopher would be playing a DiMera. It was also teased by a script cover that his name was Stefan. However, fans were not sure if that was his actual name or if it was code to disguise his true identity. It turns out all of those clues were correct. Tyler Christopher is playing Stefan O. DiMera. The magazine confirmed this and added that he is in fact, Stefano DiMera’s (formerly Joseph Mascolo) son.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers confirm that Stefan will appear on the same day as Vivian Alamain. Both characters will crash the New Year’s Eve party at Doug’s Place on December 29. It isn’t clear how the two met or how they are connected. However, it was teased that Vivian was returning with a vengeance.

Soap Opera Digest also reported that there would be a murder in Salem. It didn’t reveal who, but fans are speculating on social media. Some believe that Vivian herself might be the victim, although that would be a really short stint. Others think that Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) or Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) might be killed. There are a lot of residents of Salem, so the victim could be anyone.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers confirm Louise Sorel is only appearing for a short time. However, Tyler Christopher is expecting to stay on for quite a bit longer. It isn’t known if his character is permanent, but the actor said that he hoped to stay on DOOL for many years. It will be interesting to see what kind of man Stefan O. DiMera is and why he hasn’t been heard of before. To find out, fans will just have to keep watching the NBC soap opera.

