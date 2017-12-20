Lisa Rinna’s Husband Harry Hamlin Had Big Concerns For Kim Richards Ahead Of ‘RHOBH’ Season 8

Kyle Richards revealed details of a shocking encounter with Lisa Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin, during last night’s premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8.

As fans saw on Tuesday, Kyle Richards revealed that she and Harry Hamlin had run into one another while hiking in Los Angeles near their homes. At the same time, Richards said that she was shocked to have been confronted by the actor about the health of her sister, Kim Richards, who quit the series ahead of Season 8.

“He told me, ‘So what are we going to do about your sister?'” Kyle Richards revealed to her co-stars, according to a report by the Daily Mail on December 20.

Kyle Richards went on to reveal that Harry Hamlin informed her that Kim “obviously” can’t be around the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast “ever, ever again.”

Kyle Richards informed her co-stars of her run-in with Harry Hamlin after the group met up with one another at the airport before heading to Las Vegas, where they teamed up with Lisa Rinna for a girls trip in honor of Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave’s birthdays. As fans may recall, Rinna wasn’t at the airport at the time because she had previously flown to New York City to be with her model daughters, Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray, as they worked.

As fans learned last night, Kim Richards will not be featured during the eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Instead, the former child star is keeping her focus on her sobriety and her family, which includes a new grandson, Hucksley Weiderhorn. The season marks the very first that Kyle and Kim Richards won’t both be featured on the show.

Kim Richards endured a number of shocking moments in 2015, including a couple of arrests, and has been dealing with the legal repercussions ever since.

To see more of Kyle Richards and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, and Camille Grammer, don't miss the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 premiere on Tuesday, December 19 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.