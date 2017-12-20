‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: ‘Real Housewives’ Banned But Other Reality Stars Welcome

Celebrity Big Brother spoilers for the U.S. edition starting in February reveal that a certain segment of “celebrity” is banned from the casting process. In an exclusive report, inside sources from the CBS reality show are quoted as saying that the show is looking for “real celebrities” and is rejecting anyone pursuing casting from the Real Housewives franchises. The insider says CBB US is looking for “genuine stars” and not those that come from the world of scripted “reality” TV. But there is no truth to the rumor making the rounds that there’s a widespread casting ban on everyone from reality television.

Only Real Housewives Are Banned

Of all the Big Brother, Celebrity Edition casting rumors, only two Real Housewives stars were mentioned. One is NeNe Leakes from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and the other is Teresa Giudice from Real Housewives of New Jersey. However, since NeNe is pursuing roles on mainstream TV outside of reality stardom, it doesn’t seem likely. As for Giudice, she’s a single parent while her husband, Joe, is in federal prison, so she’s also unlikely. Naughty Gossip offered an exclusive report citing sources at the CBS reality show saying that Big Brother wants to “stay away from ladies that have been Housewives.”

The CBB US insider reportedly leaked to Naughty Gossip that there’s been a “massive amount of interest from D-list stars” and added that among those pursuing casting “no one has been more aggressive than the cast of Real Housewives.” But why is CBS banning the Housewives? The source says the show wants celebrities that are not used to being on camera in a “private setting” because they want “genuine stars with genuine reactions” and not those accustomed to playing the cameras.

No Other Reality Show Cast Blocked

A tabloid site reported that not only are Real Housewives banned but those from all reality television. However, this is pure speculation that contradicts the exclusive report on the RH ban and has no source cited for this claim. There are also many other Celebrity Big Brother spoilers and casting leaks that contradict this claim. First, nearly all of the casting spoilers leaking from CBS reveal that celebs with a reality background will be a staple of the show.

In fact, most of the names associated so far with Big Brother casting either derive directly from a reality TV background or are actors or athletes that have already dipped their toe into the murky waters of reality television. Several ex-Apprentice stars are on the BB casting rumor list, along with Perez Hilton, who was on the U.K.’s Celebrity Big Brother. Plus, when Julie Chen talked to the Hollywood Reporter about casting for the new season, she mentioned many reality show alumnus on her wish list.

Celebrity Big Brother Casting Rumor Round-Up

Lots of sources are teasing possible Celebrity Big Brother spoilers for casting, and among them are alumni of MTV reality shows along with social media influencers that have existing platforms with lots of followers to help with ratings. Here’s a list of the names currently rumored to be in contention for a slot on CBB US.

Dennis Rodman, former NBA player

Gary Busey, Oscar-winning actor

Perez Hilton, gossip columnist

Chad Ochocinco, former NFL player

Bam Margera, formerly of Jackass

Sebastian Bach, former lead singer of Skid Row

Draya Michele, model and designer

Sammi Giancola, formerly of Jersey Shore

Stephanie Pratt, formerly of The Hills

Spencer Pratt, formerly of The Hills

Tiffany Pollard, formerly of Flavor of Love

Dog and Beth Chapman

Natalie Nunn, formerly of Bad Girls Club

Drita D’avanzo, formerly of Mob Wives

Rob Mariano, formerly of Amazing Race and Survivor

Kaitlyn Bristowe, formerly of The Bachelorette

Plus, social media influencers Jenna Marbles, Gigi Gorgeous, Huda Kattan, Tyler Oakley, and Shane Dawson.

49 days Until Celebrity Big Brother U.S.

Although there will be no Housewives on the cast, if the inside sources are accurate, that leaves plenty of room for recruiting C and D-list celebrities plus other reality stars. The premiere of Big Brother, Celebrity Edition is February 7, and you can check out the entire 13-episode schedule here. In addition to the episodes that will air over the short 18-day run of the celebrity version of the beloved reality show, there will be 24/7 live feeds available via CBS All Access.

There will be more CBB US casting spoilers and rumors unfolding the closer we get to the launch, and with just 49 days left until the premiere, the excitement is building. Be sure to check back often for all the latest CBB US rumors and Celebrity Big Brother casting spoilers.