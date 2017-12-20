Humans And Robots Will Have Babies And Create New ‘Hybrid Species’ In Next 100 Years, Scientist Predicts

Humans and robots may have babies to create a new “hybrid species” within the next 100 years, predicts a leading expert in the field of artificial intelligence. The rising phenomenon of robots and other technological advancement inevitably raises the question of what’s ahead in evolutionary terms when it comes to humans. A number of news sources in Britain are picking up the latest story on this speculation.

International Business Times U.K. reports that Dr. David Levy, a prominent expert in artificial intelligence and author of Love and Sex with Robots, predicts that a hybrid species will occur when human beings procreate with robots. How can this be achieved if robotic individuals have no genetic makeup? Levy explains that his claims are based on research in the realm of bionanotechnology, stem cells, and robot genetics. His conclusions will be revealed Wednesday at the International Congress on Love and Sex with Robots in London.

Dr. Levy refers to studies conducted by scientists at Ohio State University, who used nanotechnology to make a chip that can effectively pass genetic code into skin cells.

“Suddenly the very real possibility has appeared on the horizon of the robots of the future manipulating human skin cells to create human sperm and human eggs,” Levy tells Daily Star Online.

At that point, robots will be “creating an entire human baby whose embryo can be nurtured and carried through pregnancy by a mother surrogate.”

Dr. Levy believes this is how humans and robots will have babies and create a new hybrid species. He predicts that it’s all “within the foreseeable future” for humans and robots to make babies together.

The scientist goes on to share that the technology required to make this a success will be an “an odds-on cert” within the next 100 years.

Levy reasons that after in vitro fertilization (IVF) was introduced in July 1979 and the first “test tube baby” occurred, there was the belief that just sexual intercourse between a man and woman was the only way to conceive a baby. Science has drastically changed the “conception rule book” since the “advent of IVF,” Levy plans to say at the congressional event. The technique has provided researchers with something to go on as they learn about more options for human reproduction.

Dr. David Levy’s research on humans and robots having babies to create a hybrid species might be viewed as somewhat radical, but his vision originates from the “progress made in stem cell research and artificial chromosomes.”

The very idea of humans and robots creating a whole new species is intriguing but possibly a far-fetched idea to many at this stage. Advancements in technology and genetic research may be enough to prove Dr. Levy is on to something.