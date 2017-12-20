After-Christmas Sales 2017: The Last Week Of The Year Will Bring Huge Discounts On High-Fashion Brands

The after-Christmas sales for 2017 are just around the corner, and experts say the last week of the year could end up being the best time to snag deals on high-fashion brands.

While the weeks leading up to Christmas bring plenty of deals on popular gifts like electronics, video games, and toys, the final week of the year traditionally brings sales on a different class of goods as retailers look to clear their shelves before the start of the new year. As Time noted, December 26 and the days that follow are the best time of the entire year to go shopping for clothes, and it’s not just blue jeans and Christmas sweaters that will be on sale.

This has generally been the best time of the year to find high-end fashion brands at their most affordable prices. This includes a focus on winter goods like coats and boots, but also a number of other clothing items and accessories.

The savings on after-Christmas sales can often be deep, the Boston Globe noted. The newspaper published a guide to fashion shopping year-round, noting that December usually brings savings of between 30 and 40 percent. The report also suggested the site Shoptagr, where users can select their favorite fashion brands and get alerts on when they will be on sale.

If shoppers are willing to wait until after Christmas to buy new designer coats or boots, they will find even deeper savings, the Boston Globe noted. These items continue to go down in price as the winter drags on and retailers make room for spring items.

That goes for other designer goods as well, the report added.

“For second markdowns in the 55 to 60 percent range on designer goods, you can’t beat the day-after-Christmas sales, available online Christmas Day at most store websites,” the report noted. “In past years, a number of high-end department stores have even extended their day-after-Christmas, in-store early bird discount to anyone shopping online on Christmas Day.”

Some of the after-Christmas 2017 fashion sales have already started. Neiman Marcus is advertising 55 percent off a host of items, Bloomingdale’s has a series of deals including $50 off of every $350 spent on Briggs & Riley Luggage, and Saks Fifth Avenue is offering up to 60 percent off designer selections. There will likely be more announced in the days leading up to Christmas, so shoppers may want to keep an eye on the websites for their favorite stores.