Some interesting Avengers: Infinity War news is coming your way straight from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. He revealed something regarding Thanos’ presence in the film and the first five minutes. He’s known to be a beastly villain in the comics, and Feige has suggested that the Mad Titan himself will likely give such a similar impression from the get-go.

This looks to cement the consistency that Thanos is a real piece of work in both the comic book universe as well as the MCU.

The character’s first appearance was teased in Avengers, played by Damion Poitier, giving the audience an ominous, evil side grin. Since then, he had been popping up here and there at the end of Marvel movies. The most on-screen time he’d ever had was when he engaged in dialogue with Ronan in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Now, in Avengers: Infinity War, Kevin Feige expressed over at the Comic Con Experience in Brazil how the audience will bear witness to the Mad Titan, according to Comic Book Movie.

“You know, we’ve been teasing Thanos since the very first Avengers film. Remember the end of Avengers, the very end of the movie he turns around in the chair and you realize something bad is coming. We’ve been teasing him for years and the trick is when you tease something for that long you have to deliver. So, within the first five minutes of Infinity War people will understand why Thanos is the biggest and baddest villain in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

In the recent Infinity War trailer, you do get a taste of him. There are also talks of characters not surviving their encounters with Thanos, according to Heroic Hollywood. Iron Man is speculated to not survive Infinity War, and the future of Tony Stark in Iron Man 4 is also thought to be unlikely. The recent trailer featured Stark in a seemingly grim situation, and the tone of the footage looks to set a bleak environment.

There are thoughts on the matter that an Avengers character’s life may be snuffed out right from the start by Thanos. There had already been an encounter with his Sanctuary II ship at the end of Thor: Ragnarok, and that name was confirmed by Feige himself, according to the Wrap. This seems to tease the next steps regarding his rise to power and the accumulation of the Infinity Stones.

Avengers: Infinity War looks to be a build-up of 10 years finally coming together in a culmination of flicks that bring characters together to take on a formidable foe. The Infinity Gauntlet comic series takes on a similar premise of attempting to deal with Thanos, so it’ll be interesting where the Marvel Cinematic Universe goes with its on-screen content.

Infinity War debuts on the big screen come May 4, 2018, and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo.