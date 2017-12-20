Lala Kent Shares Photos From Private Jet With Her ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Stars After Going Public With Boyfriend

Lala Kent treated her Vanderpump Rules co-stars to a trip on a private jet earlier this week.

After going public with her boyfriend Randall Emmett at a FabFitFun party in Los Angeles earlier this month, Lala Kent surfaced on Instagram, where she shared a photo of herself with James Kennedy and Katie Maloney on the plane. Around the same time, her co-star Kristen Doute posted an image of herself seated on the plane beside Kent.

“She’s cute, she’s smart AND she whisked me away to that PJ lyfe,” Kristen Doute wrote in the caption of her December 19 photo of the two of them.

Meanwhile, in Lala Kent’s caption for her Katie Maloney photo, the Vanderpump Rules star joked about making her co-star sign a non-disclosure agreement.

As fans will recall, Lala Kent was accused of forcing several of her co-stars to sign a non-disclosure agreement during the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules last year. At the time, it was believed that she suggested the idea in an effort to keep her relationship with movie producer Randall Emmett under wraps. However, because of Emmett’s situation with his wife, Ambyr Childers, the ordeal resulted in Kent being accused of dating a married man.

A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Dec 19, 2017 at 1:44pm PST

Lala Kent left Vanderpump Rules during Season 5 due to the rumors of dating a married man but chose to return to the show for Season 6.

Although Lala Kent denied she was dating someone who was married throughout the months of rumors, Page Six recently revealed that Randall Emmett’s wife, Ambyr Childers, didn’t actually file for divorce until January of this year, several months after Emmett reportedly began dating Kent.

According to a second report from Page Six, Lala Kent and her co-stars traveled to Las Vegas with Randall Emmett on Tuesday to attend “Poker After Dark.” In addition to Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, and James Kennedy, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, and Raquel Leviss were also in attendance.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Ariana Madix, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.