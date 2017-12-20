Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Are ‘At Their Breaking Point,’ According To Reports

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi are irrevocably on the road to divorce, this time for real, InTouch Weekly is reporting.

Reporting on the supposed death of Ellen and Portia’s marriage has been going on for years now, even as the couple remains married and Ellen continues to refuse to respond to the rumors. However, an insider source says that this time, it’s really happening.

“They’re not going to make it. Their roller-coaster marriage is about to derail.”

It seems that it’s a combination of the calendar, and California law, that have put the final nail in the coffin of the celebrity couple’s marriage. The couple’s 10th wedding anniversary will be in August 2018, and once that date passes, California law would entitle Portia to a much larger share of Ellen’s assets. Although Portia is certainly not destitute — her net worth is estimated to be in the $20 million range — Ellen is orders of magnitude richer. Once the couple is past 10 years, Portia will be getting a much bigger portion of Ellen’s estimated $360 million net worth.

Ellen, says the anonymous source, isn’t willing to let that happen.

That may seem contradictory, says the source, because it’s been Ellen who has been trying valiantly to keep her marriage to Portia (born Amanda Lee Rogers in Australia) afloat. Ellen is the one who has suggested marriage counseling, and they’ve both been to individual counseling on Ellen’s urging.

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi looked so happy today while shopping on Melrose Place! https://t.co/okI0ZPsLxh — JustJared.com (@JustJared) December 16, 2017

So what’s the reason for the couple’s supposed impending split? According to the source, it’s because of Ellen’s controlling behavior.

“Ellen is a control freak, and she pretty much micromanages Portia’s personal and professional life.”

Jealousy also appears to be an issue. According to a May Celebrity Insider report, Portia is jealous of Ellen’s incessant flirting. Ellen gets to dance, joke with, and otherwise hobnob with the guests on her show, while Portia has no options but to sit at home and stew, according to a source.

If the couple is unhappy and headed for divorce, they certainly appear to be putting on their game faces when they’re out in public. As Just Jared reported last week, the couple was spotted smiling and holding hands in West Hollywood, even as devastating wildfires threatened the couple’s home in Carpinteria.