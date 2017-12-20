Did Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth Already Give Birth To A Baby Girl? New Video Reignites Rumors

As recently reported by Inquisitr, fans of Counting On found a photo of Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth that appeared she had already given birth to her baby. The middle Duggar daughter raised speculations in August when she announced she was expecting a baby with her husband, Austin Forsyth, and was around 12 weeks. The reality TV star, however, looked to be much further along than three months, and fans began to speculate that she was already pregnant when she tied the knot.

For most people, this wouldn’t be a huge deal, however the Duggar family is very serious about not allowing their children to have any physical contact before marriage due to their strict religious beliefs.

After the photo was released of Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth at Tori Bates’ wedding, many suspected that she had just recently given birth and was keeping it a secret. As Counting On won’t return to TLC until later in the spring of 2018, some critics of the Duggar family believe they will “fudge” the timeline to make it appear that Joy-Anna gave birth around February of 2018, even if she has already given birth.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth is supposedly keeping the gender of the new baby a secret until she gives birth, but some suspect she has already had a baby girl.

The Duggar family recently posted a video of them celebrating their second-to-youngest daughter, Jordyn’s birthday. Fans noticed that Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth wasn’t in any of the photos, but she was likely there as her husband, Austin, appeared in a few pictures.

They also noticed that there was a baby bouncer and a pink snowsuit off to the side. Thus far, most of the Duggar grandchildren have been boys, aside from some of Josh Duggar’s children. As he was not pictured, it is believed that this snowsuit belongs to Joy and Austin and their baby.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth was also absent from the annual Thanksgiving family photo. While most assumed she had been spending her holiday with her husband’s family, some theorize that she was actually having the baby or recently had it when the photo was taken.

As the Duggar family is known for covering up scandals, this one may also be brushed over.