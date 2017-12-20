Liam Hemsworth And Miley Cyrus Have Their Holidays Planned Out, Including Gifts

Much like they did for Thanksgiving and her birthday, it seems that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are planning to spend the holidays with each other. While the couple will apparently be spending part of the holidays in the United States with Cyrus’ family, once Christmas is over, they will be heading to Australia in order to spend some time with Hemsworth’s family as well.

According to Us Weekly, a source close to Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth has revealed that the couple will be spending Christmas in Nashville this year. Once Christmas is over, the plan is for the two to travel to Los Angeles, before then heading to Australia for a while in order for them to spend some time with Hemsworth’s family. It seems that Miley Cyrus is planning to take a vacation while the couple visits Australia.

Besides figuring out where Hemsworth and Cyrus plan to spend the holidays, there is also the idea of gift-giving that people are curious to know more about. As evidenced by previous gifts exchanged by the couple, particularly the ones that Liam Hemsworth chose to give his fiancee on her birthday, these two know just what to give each other when it comes to gift-giving, and it is likely that Christmas will be no different. Although the exact gifts that the couple will exchange have yet to be revealed, there are certainly some clues as to what each person will be giving the other.

Christmas angel. A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Nov 26, 2017 at 10:54pm PST

The source who spoke to the media outlet pointed out that typically Miley Cyrus likes to at least make one special gift for Liam Hemsworth, whether that is a piece of art or even an accessory of some sort because the singer likes to create her own present for her fiance. Besides giving him a handmade piece, the singer also likes to give the actor something that he has had his eye on, which usually revolves around surfing.

When it comes to Liam Hemsworth finding gifts for Miley Cyrus, the actor seems to know exactly what to get. Apparently, the actor is so good at picking things out for Cyrus, as “everything he gets her is always something she really loves, but he always outdoes her.”

Although the couple will not only be spending time with each other this holiday season and giving each other something special, the singer will also be giving back once more this year. The singer has already asked her fans to remember others this holiday season and to make donations to the “Happy Hippie foundation or give to an animal shelter of their choosing.” Even though Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth seem to have a lot planned for the holidays, they have not forgotten that this is a time for giving back and helping others.