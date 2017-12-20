Meghan King Edmonds Lands On The Cover Of ‘Latina Magazine,’ And Fans Are Extremely Upset

Meghan King Edmonds’ latest magazine cover is causing a ton of controversy on Instagram.

Just weeks after The Real Housewives of Orange County announced that she was expecting her second child with husband Jim Edmonds, Meghan King Edmonds is taking some major heat online from fans who don’t believe she should be seen on the cover of Latina Magazine’s December issue.

“I’m so proud and honored to be on the cover of [Latina magazine] and represent [Glamarella Jewelry]!” Meghan King Edmonds announced on her Instagram page on December 19.

Along with her post, Meghan King Edmonds acknowledged that she is not Latina but said that because she was asked to appear on the publication’s cover and discuss her life and role on The Real Housewives of Orange County, she decided to move forward with the opportunity. She then said she was excited to be an “honorary Latina” for the month of December.

Unfortunately, not everyone was so excited to see the pregnant reality star on Latina Magazine and took to the publication’s official Instagram account to air their grievances.

“You couldn’t find an actual Latina to grace the cover?” one person asked.

According to another person, there are plenty of hard-working Latin women who are available to appear on the cover of Latina. Meanwhile, Meghan King Edmonds, they claimed, shouldn’t have been considered at all because she is only famous due to her marriage to baseball star Jim Edmonds. Others said that the magazine made a major fail and slammed the publication for failing to think their decision through.

“Dressed up the nice white lady to look like a Latina for Latina magazine because? This is the same as black facing only for Latinas now! What a fail,” a commenter added.

As the comments continued to flood in, one person slammed the magazine for putting “white privilege” on display, while another said the magazine’s selection was a failure to the entire Latina community. According to the second Instagram user, Meghan King Edmonds is not an advocate for the community and has never spoken out about their issues.

“This is beyond disappointing and such a slap in the face to the ENTIRE community. Shame on you!” the person wrote.

Meghan King Edmonds and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Kelly Dodd, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Lydia McLaughlin, and Peggy Sulahian, are expected to return to Bravo TV in The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 sometime next year.