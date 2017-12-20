Donald Trump Impeachment Support Has Never Been Higher, While His Approval Ratings Reach Historic Lows

Donald Trump is not having a good week: two new reports indicate that his chances of impeachment have never been higher, while his approval ratings have never been lower — so low, in fact, that he is the least-popular first-year president in history.

Support For Impeachment Grows

As Newsweek reports, 40 percent of Americans now support beginning the process to impeach Trump. That’s according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Wednesday. Not unexpectedly, the responses were split among partisan lines, with 70 percent of respondents who identified as Democrats supporting impeachment; 40 percent of Independents support impeachment; and perhaps most shockingly, seven percent of Republicans admit to supporting impeachment.

In another bit of bad news for the 45th president, the percentage of Americans who support impeaching the president is higher than the number of those who plan to vote for him in 2020.

This desire for impeachment comes even before Special Counsel Robert Mueller has completed his investigation into possible ties with Russia — an investigation which has, so far, issued several indictments against people close to the president. Trump, meanwhile, continues to insist that the investigation will wind down next year. However, Mueller himself has suggested that the investigation will continue at least through the 2018 midterm elections and possibly even beyond.

Of course, whether or not Trump will actually be impeached remains to be seen. Just last week, as reported by the Inquisitr, an impeachment effort led by Texas Democrat Al Green failed to gain any momentum, with even House Democrats saying that any effort at impeaching the president is premature.

Historically Low Approval Ratings

Meanwhile, according to the Independent, Donald Trump is now officially the least-popular post-war first-year president in history. According to an Associated Press/NORC poll released Saturday, Trump’s approval rating has sunk to 32 percent. Polls by both Gallup and CNN has pinned the president’s approval rating at 35 percent.

Regardless, the numbers are dismal compared to other recent presidents in their first December in office. The previous record-holder was Gerald Ford, who had a 42 percent approval rating in December 1974; Trump’s approval rating is a full ten points lower. By way of comparison, the president with the highest approval rating in their first December in office (since World War II) is John F. Kennedy, whose approval rating was 76 percent.

Similarly, two thirds of Americans say the country has become more divided since Trump took office.