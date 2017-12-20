Jeff Lewis Provides Update On Shannon Beador, Vicki Gunvalson, And Tamra Judge Reconciliation

On the final part of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 reunion show, Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge surprisingly reconciled with Vicki Gunvalson after being estranged from her for several seasons due to their belief that she knowingly lied about her ex, Brooks Ayers, having cancer. Both Tamra and Vicki pledged to move on from the past and start anew. While Shannon seemed hesitant at first and didn’t outright say that she was willing to be friends with Vicki again, she did join in for a group hug. Tamra was so happy that she asked Vicki to move couches to sit next to her and Shannon.

Now that it’s been almost two months since that reunion show filmed, are the three women still getting along? On Monday night, Flipping Out star Jeff Lewis provided an update on how the three women are doing while on Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens Live. Jeff, who is good friends with Shannon, first gave his reaction to the women’s reconciliation. Jeff admitted that he was so happy with what happened that he thinks he cried. Jeff commented that the three women finally coming together is what the show needs.

“I think I cried. I was so, so happy. It’s what the franchise needed.”

When Andy asked if Shannon, Tamra, and Vicki are still talking and hanging out, Jeff revealed that they’re still getting along. Jeff added that the three women are really excited to film the next season and go on group trips together.

“They’re getting along. They’re actually really excited. They’re already starting to talk about the trips next season and the tequila. That’s what I love about that show, when they go drink, party, and jump in the pool. I’m in.”

Jeff Lewis is such good friends with Shannon Beador that he was at the vow renewal David Beador surprised Shannon with on the prior season. Unfortunately for Shannon and David, the marriage has since disintegrated and they’re now going through a divorce. The demise of Shannon’s marriage to David played out during Season 12, with Shannon revealing on the reunion show that they were separated and divorcing. Tamra Judge showed Shannon support while Vicki Gunvalson cried and said that she was devastated to learn of the divorce.

During his appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Monday night, Jeff actually said that he saw the divorce coming. He then teased that he knows a lot about what happened between Shannon and David, but he’s keeping quiet because he’s a loyal friend to Shannon.

“Yes, I did…Yeah. I just have to be careful. I know a lot. I’ve known it for a long time, but I’m a loyal friend.”

On Real Housewives, Vicki told co-star Kelly Dodd, who then repeated the claim on the show, that David once “beat the s**t out” of Shannon, which is why Shannon ended their friendship. Shannon repeatedly denied Vicki’s claim. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Shannon said in a blog that while she did confide in Vicki, she never told her that David “beat” her.

On Season 12, Shannon blamed Vicki for her weight gain, explaining that the stress of the allegation made against her husband made her eat and drink too much. On the reunion show, Vicki apologized for telling Kelly what she did and said that she must have misinterpreted what happened that night when Shannon called her during an argument with David, asking for help.

With Jeff Lewis confirming that Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, and Vicki Gunvalson are still getting along, it really does seem that Real Housewives of Orange County viewers will see the three women forgo the drama on Season 13 and instead, as Vicki likes to say, “whoop it up.”